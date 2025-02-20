Discover the Inspiring Journey of Faith in Ronald Nelson’s Autobiography, My Life With God

Ronald Nelson My Life With God

HI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Ronald Nelson, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, dedicated Catholic Deacon, and author, invites readers to explore his deeply moving autobiography, My Life With God. This heartfelt memoir is an inspiring testament to the power of faith, perseverance, and divine guidance.My Life With God takes readers on a journey through Nelson’s extraordinary life—from his humble beginnings in Faribault, Minnesota, to a decorated 26-year career in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps, including a combat tour aboard the USS New Jersey during the Vietnam War. Alongside his professional achievements, Nelson shares personal anecdotes that reveal God’s constant presence in his life, from childhood to his ordination as a Catholic Deacon and beyond.“The purpose of this autobiography is to record the frequent times of God moments in my life,” Nelson explains. “Looking back, I realized that God has never missed a moment being at my side. Whether it was through my Guardian Angel, the Blessed Virgin Mary, or the prayers of family and friends, I’ve always felt the divine presence guiding me.”The book captures Nelson’s reflections on both joyous and challenging experiences, underscoring his belief that even life’s most difficult moments are opportunities for growth and learning. As he eloquently states, “All the events that happened to me were good events, even those that seemed bad, because I learned valuable life lessons and recognized God’s presence through them all.”Ronald Nelson’s life is a tapestry woven with service, faith, and love. A graduate of St. Thomas College (BS, 1961) and the University of Minnesota Dental School (DDS, 1963), Nelson served his country with distinction in the Navy, earning an MS in education from the University of Iowa along the way. After retiring as a Captain (O-6), he practiced dentistry in Minnesota and Hawaii before answering another calling: becoming a Catholic Deacon in 1999. He faithfully served as a Deacon until retiring in 2020.At 85+ years old, Nelson reflects on a life well-lived, anchored by his enduring 67-year marriage to his wife Luci, with whom he shares four children, 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. When he’s not writing, Nelson spends his days in prayer, exercise, and service to his community, including as Commander of Post 1, Honolulu, in the American Legion.Readers of My Life With God will find an uplifting message of resilience and faith. Nelson emphasizes that life’s challenges—both the highs and the lows—are part of a divine plan, reassuring readers that “God is with you for the whole journey.”My Life With God is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information about Ronald Nelson and his work, visit www.ronaldnelsonauthor.com

