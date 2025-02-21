Leslie Green Shares an Inspiring Memoir of Overcoming Life’s Trials and Finding Spiritual Redemption

A raw and courageous journey of healing, faith, and resilience from a playwright and author.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie Green, a playwright, author, and community activist, writes her deeply personal memoir, “ Weeding Out The RiffRaff: In pursuit of my spiritual journey .” A testament to the power of resilience, faith, and personal growth, this compelling book shares the intimate details of Green’s tumultuous journey from a childhood filled with hardship to her eventual spiritual transformation.Born into a poverty-stricken, drug-addicted family and suffering from asthma, Green faced adversities that would break many. She endured years of bullying, sexual assault, drug addiction, and both physical and mental abuse. Despite these overwhelming obstacles, Green’s story is not one of victimhood, but of survival and triumph. Through the lens of her personal experiences, “Weeding Out The RiffRaff” offers a raw and candid look at how Green navigated the darkest chapters of her life.The emotional weight of the struggles Green endured—combined with the uncertainty of her upbringing—was enough to derail her entire future. Yet, in the midst of her pain, Green found solace in her faith. Her memoir chronicles how these turbulent experiences ultimately led her on a transformative spiritual journey. It’s this journey that freed her from the destructive patterns of her past and led her to the path of peace and empowerment.Green’s story is not just for those who have suffered, but more so, for anyone who has ever struggled with life’s obstacles and searched for a way to heal. The book provides a powerful message of hope and redemption. From a young girl fighting for survival to a woman who reclaimed her life through faith and spirituality, Leslie Green’s memoir is a beacon of light for others facing their own trials.In addition to her writing, Green is the founder of Potpourri of Color, a production company that celebrates diversity in the arts, and has produced over 16 plays since 2004. She has also dedicated herself to community activism, creating charitable events like the “Treat Her Like a Lady” Prom Dress Giveaway. As a Chaplain with a license from Word of Life Ministries International, Green continues to inspire others through her work, both on the stage and in her local community.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Weeding Out The RiffRaff: In pursuit of my spiritual journey” by Leslie Green is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, strength, and a deeper understanding of the power of faith and personal transformation.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

