PalmDigitalz Recognized as a Key Player in Application Modernization

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PalmDigitalz , a leading innovator in mainframe application modernization, has been recognized in the latest Application Modernization Services Market – Global Forecast 2029 report by MarketsandMarkets. The report highlights PalmDigitalz’s AI-powered automation tools and rapid maturity of the tools and their expansion plans across North America, Europe, and APAC.AI-Driven Legacy TransformationPalmDigitalz’s Gazelle AI-powered Palm All™ Suite—including Palm 360™, Palm Key™, Palm Ark™, and Palm Ray™—automates business rule extraction, re-architecting , and cloud migration. Enterprises transitioning from COBOL and legacy mainframes to modern Python / Java and cloud-based architectures are rapidly adopting these solutions."This recognition validates our AI-driven approach to application modernization," said Jeyaraj Jeba Elizabeth, CEO of PalmDigitalz. "We empower enterprises with automation-first solutions that reduce cost and risk."Strategic Expansion & Cloud PartnershipsPalmDigitalz is forging key partnerships with Google Cloud (GCP) and is expected to strengthen further with collaborations with AWS and Microsoft Azure to deliver scalable, cloud-native modernization solutions. The company has gained traction across many SI and consulting firms which has Mainframe accounts.Shaping the Future of ModernizationWith a dedicated Experience Center in Chennai, PalmDigitalz is investing in AI-driven innovation to redefine legacy-to-cloud transformation."Our focus is on accelerating digital transformation with automation, making modernization seamless for enterprises worldwide," added Jos Jacinth Gnanasigamoni, CTO of PalmDigitalz.About PalmDigitalzPalmDigitalz is a next-generation application modernization company specializing in legacy-to-cloud transformation through AI-powered automation tools. Its solutions help enterprises extract business rules, re-platform applications, and optimize digital transformation with minimal risk and cost.🔗 For more information, visit: www.palmdigitalz.com 📩 Media Contact:Arulmarketing@palmdigitalz.com+919384665078PalmDigitalz

