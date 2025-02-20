Governor Janet Mills Proclaims February 24 - March 2 as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Maine

MAINE, February 20 - Back to current news.

February 20, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - Governor Janet Mills has officially proclaimed February 24 to March 2, 2025, as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Maine. This proclamation coincides with National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW), an annual event dedicated to raising public awareness about the environmental and economic threats posed by invasive species. The week serves as a call to action for individuals, communities, and organizations to help prevent and manage invasive species across the state.

AUGUSTA - Governor Janet Mills has officially proclaimed February 24 to March 2, 2025, as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Maine. This proclamation coincides with National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW), an annual event dedicated to raising public awareness about the environmental and economic threats posed by invasive species. The week serves as a call to action for individuals, communities, and organizations to help prevent and manage invasive species across the state.

"Invasive species threaten Maine's natural landscapes, forests, and waters," said Governor Mills. "By taking proactive steps to prevent their spread, we can help protect our environment, economy, and way of life for generations to come."

NISAW is an annual event recognized across the United States to promote knowledge and action in the fight against invasive species. Invasive species threaten ecosystems, agriculture, and economies, making prevention and management crucial to preserving natural habitats and local industries.

"Maine's forests and agricultural resources are vital to our economy, environment, and way of life," said Amanda Beal, Commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. "The Maine Forest Service's Forest Health & Monitoring team and the Maine Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources' Plant Health Program play an essential role in protecting these assets from invasive pests. Their efforts help safeguard our natural resources today and ensure that future generations are equipped with the knowledge and tools to continue this critical work."

Here are some ways individuals can contribute to slowing or preventing the spread of invasive species in Maine:

"Through monitoring, management, and education, DACF experts are on the front lines of preserving Maine's forests, farms, and ecosystems for the long term," continued Commissioner Beal.

About Invasive Species Awareness Week in Maine

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry invites everyone to join in Invasive Species Awareness Week in Maine by using this opportunity to learn more about invasive species impacting our ecosystems, agriculture, and natural resources. Invasive pests and diseases threaten not only forest health-such as the hemlock woolly adelgid and beech leaf diseasebut also freshwater systems, farmland, and native wildlife habitats. These disruptions weaken biodiversity, reduce resilience to climate change, and create economic challenges for communities that rely on Maine's natural resources. By taking collective action and raising awareness, Mainers can help protect the state's environment and economy from invasive species threats. To learn more about Maine's invasive species prevention efforts, visit http://www.maine.gov/invasives.