Secretary Noem Deputized State Department Officials as Immigration Officers

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Secretary Noem signed a memorandum deputizing up to 600 special agents within the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service across the country to help with arresting and deporting illegal immigrants.

“Under President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security will use every tool and resource available to secure our border and get criminal illegal aliens out of our country,” said Secretary Noem. “The safety of American citizens comes first.”

DHS has also deputized IRS employees and DOJ employees to help with immigration enforcement actions. These deputations are a key part of giving law enforcement the resources they need to fulfill President Trump’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations.