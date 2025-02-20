A Snapshot of Trump’s First Month: Making America Safe Again

“President Trump said from the start: criminal illegals have no place in our homeland. He is keeping his promise.” - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

WASHINGTON – In a single month, President Trump and Secretary Noem have made massive strides to address the crisis at the southern border and remove violent criminal aliens from American communities. This is just the beginning of the golden age of America.

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT:

On day one, President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border and restarted construction of the border wall.

at the southern border and restarted construction of the border wall. President Trump instantly reinstated “Remain in Mexico” and ended catch and release .

and . The Trump administration has empowered our brave men and women in ICE, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard to use common sense to do their jobs effectively.

to do their jobs effectively. DHS has repealed Biden Era rules that allowed criminal aliens to hide from law enforcement in places like schools and churches to avoid arrest.

DHS returned to using the term “illegal alien” to use statutory language and stop political correctness from hindering law enforcement.

ICE arrests of criminal aliens have doubled and arrests of fugitives at large has tripled .

and arrests of fugitives at large has . Daily border encounters have plunged 93% since President Trump took office.

since President Trump took office. To fulfill President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations, the administration is detaining illegal aliens, including violent criminals, at Guantanamo Bay .

. President Trump designated international cartels and other criminal gangs, such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations .

. President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act which mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

which mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury. President Trump stopped the broad abuse of humanitarian parole and returned the program to a case-by-case basis.

and returned the program to a case-by-case basis. Secretary Noem ended the previous administration’s extension of Venezuelan Temporary Protected Status.

DHS froze all grants to non-profit organizations that facilitate illegal immigration .

to non-profit organizations that . DHS deputized the Texas National Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, members of the State Department and the IRS to help with immigration operations.

the Texas National Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, members of the State Department and the IRS to help with immigration operations. Secretary Noem clawed back $80 million that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to put illegal aliens up in luxury New York City hotels.

Bottom Line: Since President Trump was inaugurated, he’s made it clear there is a new sheriff in town. The President and Secretary Noem will continue fighting every day to secure our borders and keep American communities safe.