J. Thomas Devins Sheds New Light on Resurrection in "Christianity’s Dirty Little Secrets

Revealing the Natural Phenomena Behind Divine Mysteries and Redefining Spiritual Truths

CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Thomas Devins , an early-retired corporate executive turned spiritual explorer, has released a book that challenges conventional religious doctrines and scientific skepticism. " Christianity’s Dirty Little Secrets : The Truth About Resurrection, The Rainbow Body, Religion and Reality" offers a provocative reexamination of the resurrection of Jesus, proposing that it was not a miraculous event but a natural phenomenon akin to the Tibetan Buddhist concept of the rainbow body.In "Christianity’s Dirty Little Secrets," Devins takes readers on a journey that began with his personal quest to understand the nature of reality following the slow and painful death of his wife. His exploration led him to Tibet, where he investigated the phenomenon of the rainbow body—a process where the physical body dissolves into energy at the time of death, a practice and result documented and still occurring in Tibet today. There is actually a school in Tibet that teaches how to die without leaving a corpse behind.The book challenges the traditional Christian view of Jesus' resurrection, suggesting instead that it was an instance of the rainbow body, supported by insights into the Shroud of Turin and quantum physics principles. Devins argues that understanding these phenomena can lead to a deeper, more personal relationship with the historical Jesus of Nazareth, rather than the deified Jesus Christ portrayed by modern Christianity. He was not Jesus Christ, the son on Mr. and Mrs. Christ. He was Jesus of Nazareth, a dirt poor, Galilean peasant. Christ is the label of award that was given to Him for finding true nature of mind.J. Thomas Devins brings a unique perspective to the spiritual and religious discourse, drawing from his extensive corporate problem-solving experience and deep personal losses. His insights are informed by his own transformative spiritual experiences and extensive research, including two fact-finding missions to Tibet.The book encourages readers to see themselves as manifestations of a universal mind, capable of extraordinary feats if only they recognize their true nature. It aims to demystify the phenomena of resurrection and rainbow body, urging a shift from adoration to emulation of Jesus. Devins advocates for a personal spirituality that acknowledges the potential for enlightenment inherent in all human beings.Devins is also the author of "The Illusion of Death: What Jesus and the Buddha Taught About Death and WHAT SCIENCE CONFIRMS," further exploring themes of life, death, and reality."Christianity’s Dirty Little Secrets" is available for purchase at major bookstores and online platforms. This book is essential reading for those questioning traditional narratives and seeking a more profound understanding of life and the universe.For more information go to Devins' website at http://www.jthomasdevins.com

J. Thomas Devins on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.