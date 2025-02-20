Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, has released the following statement denouncing the recent defacing of the Treaty 8 Tribal Association’s office with racist and anti-Indigenous graffiti:

“We stand together with Treaty 8 Nations and community leaders to denounce and condemn the racist vandalism that occurred over the Family Day weekend at the Treaty 8 Tribal Association’s office.

“Hate crimes, racist remarks and hate speech have no place, whatsoever, in British Columbia. It is upsetting, it is hurtful and it takes us backwards.

“It’s important that we all stand together to actively denounce any acts of racism and nurture communities where everyone feels safe.

“Honouring Treaty 8 is a critical part of B.C.’s work to advance reconciliation.

“Our government is committed to continued work on anti-racism initiatives as set out by the attorney general and with a specific focus on anti-Indigenous racism for those in Treaty 8 territory and for people throughout the province.”