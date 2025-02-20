New committee begins work to dismantle systemic racism

CANADA, February 20 - Vinu Abraham Chetipurackal, founder and former co-chairperson, Deaf IBPOC committee, Greater Vancouver Association of the Deaf:

Chetipurackal is an active member of the Greater Vancouver Association of the Deaf. His role involves promoting racial equity within the Deaf community by fostering respectful and peaceful relationships.

Denese Caroline Espeut-Post, member, Mental Health Review Board and Health Professions Review Board:

Espeut-Post previously worked for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as a prosecutor and was a director of the board of the BC College of Social Workers. She was called to the British Columbia bar in June 2009.

Hermender Singh Kailley, secretary-treasurer, BC Federation of Labour:

Kailley is a passionate and unwavering advocate for workers’ rights, social justice and anti-racism. His work has been marked by his strong advocacy for justice and inclusion, and his focus on upraising the voices of workers from excluded and marginalized communities.

Athena Presquito Madan, assistant professor, department of sociology, University of Victoria:

Madan has 10 years of experience in health equity and evaluation research and 18 years of experience in humanitarian action. She has worked with various organizations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and provincial governments, to grassroots non-government organizations, providing subject-matter expertise on anti-racism.

Sireen Suleiman El-Nashar, regulated Canadian immigration consultant, and executive director, Zaytuna Services Society:

El-Nashar is a seasoned community advocate with more than 15 years of experience supporting newcomers and refugees. As the executive director of Zaytuna Services Society, she leads initiatives that empower B.C.’s Arabic-speaking and Middle Eastern communities through education, advocacy and culturally responsive services.

Carmel Ayala Tanaka, community engagement professional:

Tanaka is a community engagement professional. She founded JQT Vancouver (a Jewish queer and trans charitable non-profit), the Cross Cultural Walking Tours and the Jewpanese Project. She holds a masters degree in public health.

Kimberley Lauren Wong, program manager, hua foundation:

Wong designs culturally appropriate and anti-racist programs for Asian diasporic youth through their non-profit work in education, mental-health advocacy and social policy. They are a founding board member of Chinatown Today and were the past co-chair of the City of Vancouver's Chinatown Legacy Stewardship Group.

Hasan Alam, staff lawyer, B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU):

Alam practises in the areas of labour and human rights law. He is also the president of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. In March 2016, he helped co-found the Islamophobia Legal Assistance Hotline, a free and confidential service that offers legal support to individuals impacted by Islamophobia.

Christine Marie Añonuevo, executive director, Upper Skeena Development Centre:

Añonuevo is the executive director of the Upper Skeena Development Centre in Hazelton on Gitxsan territory. She works in sustainable community economic development at the intersection of food sovereignty, renewable energy initiatives, employment services and housing.

Kiyoko Judy Hanazawa, community advocate:

Hanazawa works with the Greater Vancouver Japanese Citizens’ Association and is a representative at Act2EndRacism National Network. She used to work for the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development and was a member of the British Columbia College of Social Workers.

Ajay Patel, president and chief executive officer, Vancouver Community College:

Patel is an active community member and was previously the chair for the Vancouver Sport Strategy, vice-chair of Sport BC, and a director at BC Recreation and Parks Association, BC Athlete Voice and SBC Insurance.