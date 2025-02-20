Payarc Announced as the Winner of Three ETA Star Awards, Including 2025 ISO of the Year

Payarc has been announced as ETA Transact Star Awards Winner for ISO of the Year, Top Payments Sales Professional, and Forty Under 40.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc, a leader in innovative payment processing solutions, is excited and honored to be recognized for three prestigious Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) Star Awards at this year’s TRANSACT conference. These awards underscore Payarc’s leadership, innovation, and unwavering dedication to excellence in the payments industry."Receiving these prestigious ETA Star Awards, including ISO of the Year, is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and our commitment to driving innovation in payments. At Payarc, we believe in empowering businesses with seamless, cutting-edge payment solutions, and this recognition validates our efforts to transform the industry. We’re incredibly proud of John and Alexis for their well-deserved achievements and grateful to our partners and customers who trust us to help them succeed." – Zachary Martinez, CEO of PayarcETA 2025 ISO of the YearPayarc was named ETA ISO of the Year, an incredible honor recognizing its top-tier service, forward-thinking innovations, and transformative impact within the payments industry. This award reflects Payarc’s continued efforts to enhance merchant experiences with state-of-the-art payment solutions and unparalleled customer support. Payarc’s dedication to staying ahead of industry trends ensures its merchants benefit from the latest advancements in an ever-evolving digital economy.ETA Top Payments Sales Professional – John BuchananJohn Buchanan, Payarc’s SVP of Sales, has been announced as an ETA Top Payments Sales Professional, a testament to his outstanding leadership, business growth expertise, and commitment to client success. His ability to drive revenue, forge strong partnerships, and deliver tailored payment solutions has cemented his reputation as a leader within the industry.ETA Forty Under 40 – Alexis McDonoughAlexis McDonough, Payarc’s Operations Manager, was recognized as part of the newest ETA Forty Under 40 class, celebrating the industry’s most influential young professionals. Her forward-thinking mindset and passion for advancing financial technology exemplify the leadership that is shaping the industry’s next generation. Through her innovative contributions, she is creating a more accessible payments ecosystem.Payarc’s success at the ETA Star Awards reinforces its role as a key player in the evolving payments industry. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric services, Payarc continues to lead the way in digital payments innovation.For more information about Payarc and its award-winning payment solutions, visit Payarc.comAbout PayarcPayarc provides payment processing solutions to merchants of all types and sizes. With the latest technology, best practices, and transparent pricing models, Payarc allows businesses to streamline their payment processes and focus on what matters. By continuously refining its two core pillars, technology and customer service, Payarc provides everything merchants need in a payment solution, allowing companies to move faster and work smarter, one payment at a time. For more information, please visit payarc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.