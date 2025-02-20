Zotus Group Signs Landmark MOU with Government of Botswana to Develop a Multi-Billion Dollar “Dubai-Style” Kalahari City

Zotus CEO and Botswana President signing the Kalahari City Agreement at The Davos Economic Forum

Zotus Group has signed a MOU with the Government of Botswana to develop Kalahari City, a special economic zone designed to transform the country’s economy.

"Kalahari City, a new era for Botswana, an ambitious development unlocking the country’s economic potential, delivering a sustainable globally competitive city that benefits Botswana for generations.” — Emile Heskey, Ambassador of Zotus Group:

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20-square-kilometer city, modelled after Dubai’s economic success, will be a world-class investment hub aimed at diversifying Botswana’s economy, currently reliant on diamond exports. With this multi-billion dollar project, the city will serve as a centre for trade, tourism, technology, and green energy, creating between 20,000-300,000 jobs for locals.Key Features of Kalahari City:● Special Economic Zone: Anchored by the world's newest tallest building, the project will create a business-friendly environment with incentives to attract global investors and multinational corporations.● Sustainable Energy Infrastructure: A solar power plant generating clean energy to power the city and provide additional electricity to meet the country's annual power needs.● Water Security: A dedicated pipeline to ensure sustainable water supply for residents and businesses within the development.● Job Creation: Direct employment opportunities for 20,000-300,000 Batswana, with additional benefits to small businesses and supply chains.● Tourism Boost: Luxury hotels, entertainment hubs, and cultural attractions to position Botswana as a leading African tourism and business destination. An estimated 5 million tourists are expected in the first few years of operation, significantly boosting Botswana’s tourism sector.● Airline Expansion: A dedicated airline to facilitate greater travel to the city, ensuring connectivity for both business and leisure visitors.● Technological & Financial Hub: A modern financial district with opportunities for fintech, digital economy, and innovation.Advantages of Kalahari City for Botswana:1. Economic Diversification: Reduces reliance on diamond exports and strengthens Botswana’s position in global trade.2. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Attracts multinational companies, fostering business expansion and economic growth.3. Renewable Energy Leadership: Establishes Botswana as a leader in clean energy development in Africa.4. Tourism Growth: Enhances the country’s appeal as a high-end tourist destination, leveraging its world-famous Kalahari Delta.5. Infrastructure Development: Modern roads, airports, and commercial spaces to enhance connectivity and mobility.6. Skills Development & Education: Creates opportunities for vocational training, entrepreneurship, and higher education.7. Regional Influence: Positions Botswana as a hub for trade and investment in Southern Africa.Speaking on the project, Emile Heskey, Ambassador of Zotus Group , stated:"Kalahari City represents a new era for Botswana—an ambitious, future-ready development that will unlock the country’s economic potential. We are committed to delivering a sustainable and globally competitive city that benefits Batswana for generations to come."With its strategic vision and strong financial backing, Kalahari City is set to be a game-changer for Botswana’s economic future and a benchmark for smart city development across Africa.About Zotus GroupZotus Group is a British multinational company specializing in large-scale infrastructure, real estate development projects worldwide with active projects across Africa, and the Philippines. It partners with governments and private entities to drive economic transformation through sustainable projects.For media inquiries, please contact:Alex RaynerZotus Group Media RelationsEmail: alex@zotusgroup.comWebsite: www.zotusgroup.com Images Available: Zotus CEO, Davison Simango signing the Kalahari City agreement with Mr President Advocate Duma Boko at the Davos Forum 2025.

