Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,572 in the last 365 days.

Some REAC NSPIRE Inspections were cancelled this week; All Others Weren't Affected

One REAC NSPIRE contract was canceled; the rest are in effect.

This week a single contract with a vendor named PSI. This does not apply to other vendors who have been assigned REAC NSPIRE inspections.

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week a single contract with a vendor named PSI, who was assigned to perform some REAC NSPIRE Inspections was cancelled. This does not apply to other vendors who have been assigned REAC NSPIRE inspections.

We have confirmed with HUD REAC that inspections that were cancelled with PSI will be rescheduled, and this cancellation does not affect inspections assigned to other vendors.

If your property was previously assigned to PSI, you would have been notified of the cancellation at this time. If you have another NSPIRE inspection scheduled, this contract cancellation does not affect any other scheduled inspections – or any anticipated inspections.

HUD REAC has confirmed that there are no current plans to cancel any other inspections, and those which have been previously assigned to PSI will either be assigned to another vendor or completed by HUD Federal inspectors.

If you should have any questions about an upcoming or currently scheduled inspection, please do not hesitate to contact us for more information – we can assist with verifying the status of inspections.

Scott Precourt
US Housing Consultants
+1 603-223-0003
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Some REAC NSPIRE Inspections were cancelled this week; All Others Weren't Affected

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more