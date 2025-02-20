Some REAC NSPIRE Inspections were cancelled this week; All Others Weren't Affected

One REAC NSPIRE contract was canceled; the rest are in effect.

This week a single contract with a vendor named PSI. This does not apply to other vendors who have been assigned REAC NSPIRE inspections.

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week a single contract with a vendor named PSI, who was assigned to perform some REAC NSPIRE Inspections was cancelled. This does not apply to other vendors who have been assigned REAC NSPIRE inspections.We have confirmed with HUD REAC that inspections that were cancelled with PSI will be rescheduled, and this cancellation does not affect inspections assigned to other vendors.If your property was previously assigned to PSI, you would have been notified of the cancellation at this time. If you have another NSPIRE inspection scheduled, this contract cancellation does not affect any other scheduled inspections – or any anticipated inspections.HUD REAC has confirmed that there are no current plans to cancel any other inspections, and those which have been previously assigned to PSI will either be assigned to another vendor or completed by HUD Federal inspectors.If you should have any questions about an upcoming or currently scheduled inspection, please do not hesitate to contact us for more information – we can assist with verifying the status of inspections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.