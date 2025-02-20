Mobile Video Guard Awarded 2024 New Partner of the Year by YourSix

Recognized for its innovation in construction site security, Mobile Video Guard leverages AI-powered surveillance and a strong partnership with YourSix.

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Video Guard has been named the 2024 New Partner of the Year by YourSix. This award recognizes Mobile Video Guard’s exceptional work in delivering dynamic, future-ready security solutions through its strong partnership with YourSix, combining simplicity, scalability, and AI-powered innovation.YourSix, a leader in Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS), simplifies smart security with its direct-to-cloud Y6OS platform. By removing the need for cumbersome hardware and outdated infrastructure, YourSix enables organizations to protect their people, assets, and operations with seamless integration, real-time visibility, and unmatched reliability. The 2024 New Partner acknowledges Mobile Video Guard as a key partner in advancing this mission and continuously delivering impactful, innovative solutions.Mobile Video Guard earned this recognition for its role in driving the success of dynamic security solutions that are scalable, intelligent, and adaptable. The YourSix platform falls right in line with their company vision of “Making Security Easy and EffectiveShawn Scarlata, Founder at Mobile Video Guard, said: “In late 2023 we as a company began migrating all of our existing and new units over to utilizing Axis cameras, YourSix has been the perfect partner to provide our customers live view access as well as integrate with our Immix monitoring platform. I’ve received so many comments from customers who say they “love the YourSix platform!”Eric Styles, Chief Executive Officer at YourSix, shared his congratulations: “We are proud to recognize Mobile Video Guard as this year’s New Partner. Their dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes aligns perfectly with our shared mission to simplify and enhance security with innovative technology. It’s partners like Mobile Video Guard that help us push the boundaries of what’s possible in the security space.”With a focus on advancing intelligence and simplifying complexity, YourSix leverages technologies such as AI on the Edge, AI-powered OCR, and niche AI software to provide dynamic business intelligence. Through its partnership with Mobile Video Guard, YourSix is reshaping the future of security for organizations of all sizes, from single-location surveillance to nationwide enterprises.About Mobile Video GuardMobile Video Guard specializes in advanced remote surveillance solutions designed to protect construction sites , ensuring around-the-clock security against theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and AI-driven monitoring, Mobile Video Guard deploys state-of-the-art surveillance units that provide real-time video access and proactive threat detection. By integrating cutting-edge technology with expert monitoring services, the company delivers cost-effective, high-performance security tailored to the unique challenges of construction environments.

