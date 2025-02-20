CSF 2.0 Webinar Series: Implementing CSF 2.0—The Why, What, and How

To address the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and equip organizations with information and resources to more quickly and effectively manage cybersecurity risk and improve their cybersecurity posture, NIST published a significant update to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework in 2024—CSF 2.0—the first major update to the framework in 10 years. Throughout the last year, organizations of all sizes and sectors have spent time familiarizing themselves with the CSF 2.0 and many are in the process of upgrading their cybersecurity security posture informed by CSF 2.0.

In the first episode of NIST’s new multi-part CSF 2.0 webinar series, we will provide an overview focused on implementing CSF 2.0, including:

Why organizations would want to upgrade and how to foster bidirectional cybersecurity risk communications between leadership and practitioners.

Practical actions organizations can take to implement the CSF 2.0.

What resources are available to assist with implementation.

Time will be reserved at the end for audience questions.

Speaker: Stephen Quinn, Senior Computer Scientist and CSF Project Lead, NIST

Save the date for future webinars in this series. Registration will open in the coming months.