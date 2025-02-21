AdTech Startup 'The Ad Village' Disrupts Harmful Online Ads and Promotes Positive Messages for Kids

The Ad Village Founder Michael Taverna The Ad Village Logo The Ad Village promotes positive messages to children, replacing corporate sponsored advertisements.

A membership-based AdTech company that disrupts online ads targeting children, replacing harmful content with positive, uplifting messages.

The best digital defense is an online offense—by proactively replacing corporate funded advertisements with positive messages, we can shape a better, safer digital world for kids.” — Michael Taverna

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ad Village, a cutting-edge ad tech company based in Maine, has recently launched with a bold mission to protect children from harmful online advertisements and replace corporate funded ads with empowering, positive messages. Founded by Michael Taverna, who has over 16 years of experience in the digital marketing space, The Ad Village disrupts the digital advertising landscape by replacing detrimental ads with those that promote healthy habits, educational content, and inspiring messages.

Taverna, who recently moved to Raymond, Maine, to be closer to family, founded The Ad Village with a simple yet powerful goal: to create a safer, more positive digital space for children. Over the past year, he and his team have developed a platform that proactively disrupts ads designed to make kids crave junk food, play addictive online games, or adopt unhealthy perceptions of themselves. Instead of blocking all ads, The Ad Village works to replace these harmful messages with ones that remind children they are awesome, loved, and capable.

“Children today are constantly exposed to online advertising, often without the consent or knowledge of their parents,” said Michael Taverna, Founder and CEO of The Ad Village. “Our mission is not to block all ads, but to make it harder for advertisers to manipulate children for the sake of profit—ads that attempt to change the way kids perceive themselves or pressure them into unhealthy behaviors. We want to remind kids that they are valuable just as they are.”

Taverna added, “We’re not trying to influence children to make purchases or encourage them to nag their parents to spend money on their behalf. Our goal is simply to act as a digital defense and provide a space where kids can experience content that promotes healthy, positive messages. The best digital defense is an online offense—by proactively replacing corporate funded advertisements with positive messages, we can shape a better, safer digital world for kids.”

An example scenario highlights why this work is so important. Imagine a child playing a “free” game on their tablet or phone. These seemingly free apps often require kids to watch unsolicited ads as a form of payment. But what’s hidden behind these ads is a bigger issue—who is paying for these ads, and what messages are being sent to our kids? The truth is, the highest bidder in the auction wins the right to market directly to children, and that’s where the danger lies. Advertisers can target children with manipulative content that promotes junk food, unhealthy behaviors, or even unrealistic self-perceptions.

This is where The Ad Village steps in. Through its community-driven platform, The Ad Village pools resources from its growing membership base to disrupt these digital ad auctions. When The Ad Village wins the auction, it doesn’t aim to sell products or persuade children to make purchases—it simply replaces harmful ads with uplifting, positive messages.

At the heart of The Ad Village is its membership-based model. As a paid member platform, The Ad Village grows in its ability to protect children as its community expands. With every new member, the company gains more resources to identify and block harmful ads while amplifying positive, empowering messages. The more members who join, the greater the company’s ability to disrupt advertisers and further its mission of protecting children.

“We believe in the power of community,” Taverna added. “As we grow our membership base, we gain the strength and resources needed to tackle the challenges of digital advertising and create a better experience for kids online. Every member is a part of this mission to create a safer, more positive digital space. We invite parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, school administrators, and anyone who cares about the well-being of children to join our community. Together, we can take action and protect kids from manipulative advertising while promoting messages that lift them up and help them thrive.” The Ad Village offers families, schools, and tech professionals the opportunity to join its movement and actively contribute to a healthier advertising ecosystem.

To learn more about The Ad Village and to join the movement, visit www.theadvillage.com and become part of the solution today!

For more information, visit www.theadvillage.com or contact:

Michael Taverna

Founder & CEO, The Ad Village

Email: mike@theadvillage.com

Phone: (774) 238-2619

