Get Wired Tec Expands Smart Home and Commercial Automation Services in Los Angeles

Get Wired Tec, a Los Angeles-based home automation company, continues to offer comprehensive solutions designed to improve the comfort, security, and entertainment experiences for residential and commercial clients. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides a broad range of automation, security, and audio-video services customized to meet the unique needs of each client.

From home automation and audio-video distribution to security camera systems and networking solutions, Get Wired Tec delivers technology integration that emphasizes convenience and efficiency. The company's tailored approach ensures that each solution fits seamlessly into the spaces it serves.

A Commitment to Personalized Smart Home Solutions

Solomon Mansur, founder and CEO of Get Wired Tec, noted, "The goal of Get Wired Tec is to offer solutions that enhance comfort, security, and entertainment while ensuring that technology fits naturally into our clients' lives. We focus on creating personalized experiences for each client, whether for a home or a business."

A Range of Services for Home and Business Automation

Get Wired Tec’s service offerings include:

Home Automation: Enabling users to control various aspects of their home or business with a single interface, improving overall efficiency and comfort.

Audio-Video Solutions: Providing high-quality audio and video experiences across multiple rooms and spaces through custom installation and integration.

Home Theater Design and Installation: Designing and installing home theater systems tailored to individual preferences and needs.

Wi-Fi and Networking: Developing reliable networking solutions to ensure consistent, high-speed internet coverage throughout residential or commercial properties.

Security Camera Surveillance: Offering comprehensive surveillance systems to help clients monitor their properties and enhance security.

Lutron Lighting Control: Installing energy-efficient lighting systems that can be controlled to match the needs of the space and its occupants.

Motorized Shade Solutions: Providing automated shades that improve privacy, light control, and energy efficiency.

Landscape Lighting: Enhancing outdoor spaces with functional and aesthetic lighting solutions that also improve security.

Outdoor Audio Solutions: Designing audio systems for outdoor environments, such as patios and backyards, to complement entertainment spaces.

Serving the Los Angeles Community

Get Wired Tec serves clients throughout the greater Los Angeles area, offering expert consultation, system design, installation, and ongoing support. With a focus on reliability and attention to detail, the company has developed a strong reputation for providing technology solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.

