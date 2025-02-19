Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC urges dignity and privacy ahead of next release operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to fulfil the role assigned to us by the parties. This work is a fundamental humanitarian duty. We must be clear: any degrading treatment during release operations is unacceptable.

We have repeatedly urged both publicly and privately to those with the responsibility and the authority over these releases, and those with influence on them, to ensure that they are conducted with privacy, respect, and care. This must happen in future release operations.



Note to editors: The ICRC will not be providing any footage of released hostages or detainees during these operations. This is out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety. We strongly recommend media outlets do the same.

For more information about the ICRC’s work in Israel and the occupied territories and our role during release operations, please visit here.



