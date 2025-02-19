South Sudan Facts & Figures 2024
In response, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) addressed protection needs for people separated and families of the missing, and visited places of detention to improve conditions and ensure that individuals deprived of their liberty are treated humanely. Critical assistance was also provided, including surgery for weapon wounded, emergency relief, physical rehabilitation services for people with disabilities, and the restoration of essential infrastructure, such as water and energy supply systems.
This publication provides an overview of the measurable impact of our humanitarian response in 2024.
