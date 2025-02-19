Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,873 in the last 365 days.

South Sudan Facts & Figures 2024

In response, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) addressed protection needs for people separated and families of the missing, and visited places of detention to improve conditions and ensure that individuals deprived of their liberty are treated humanely. Critical assistance was also provided, including surgery for weapon wounded, emergency relief, physical rehabilitation services for people with disabilities, and the restoration of essential infrastructure, such as water and energy supply systems.

This publication provides an overview of the measurable impact of our humanitarian response in 2024.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Sudan Facts & Figures 2024

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more