Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC facilitates vital operation to allow families to bury their loved ones

Our role today was to fulfill a vital humanitarian duty to allow families to mourn with dignity. They deserve to grieve and honour those they lost with a proper burial.

These operations should be done privately out of the utmost respect for the deceased and for those left grieving. We have been unequivocal: every release — whether of the living or the deceased — must be conducted with dignity and privacy.

The ICRC remains committed to the role entrusted to us under the ceasefire agreement.



