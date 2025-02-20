Building a Better World Through Conscious Leadership: New Book Offers Hope and Inspiration

Cover Image for The ABC's of Conscious Leadership eBook

I want to empower conscious leaders to define their purpose, align their actions with their values, and make a positive impact on society.” — Michelle Walters

PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With division and uncertainty at every turn, a new book argues that conscious leadership is the key to building a better future. Michelle Walters, an acclaimed and award-winning leadership coach and clinical hypnotherapist, addresses this need with the release of her new book, " The ABC’s of Conscious Leadership : Building Traits and Values for Transformative Change." This engaging and accessible guide empowers individuals at all levels to embrace their innate leadership skills and contribute to a better world.Walters' book is not another leadership manual filled with dry theories and jargon. It’s a deeply personal and insightful exploration of 26 essential leadership qualities, presented through a unique and engaging format. Each chapter delves into a specific trait, such as authenticity, bravery, and zeal, exploring its meaning through insightful descriptions, personal anecdotes from Walters' own journey, and inspiring stories of leaders who exemplify this quality. Walters makes reading, learning and doing conscious leadership accessible and, well, fun.This multifaceted approach makes "The ABC’s of Conscious Leadership" a compelling read that resonates on both an intellectual and emotional level. As Walters explains, "I want leadership to make sense to all kinds of people, because it takes all kinds of people stepping up to solve the problems facing us today."More than just a collection of inspiring stories, the book offers a practical roadmap for personal and professional growth. Walters, who has spent years helping individuals and organizations unlock their potential, provides actionable insights and tools to help people define their purpose, align their actions with their values, uplift others and lead the world."I want to empower conscious leaders to define their purpose, align their actions with their values, and make a positive impact on society," says Walters. "In this way, I am confident we can create more unity, global understanding, peace, and prosperity for all."Walters believes the need for conscious, values-driven leadership has never been greater. What’s the best way to change the world? Start with yourself.Recognize and develop conscious leadership traits in yourself and those around you. “The ABC’s of Conscious Leadership” will show you how.Early praise for "The ABCs of Conscious Leadership""On point, on message, and on time. This book simplifies and clarifies outstanding ways to build conscious leadership in yourself and those you love. A great, easy read!" — Jill Lublin, Media magnet, 4x Best Selling author and international speaker"The ABC’s of Leadership is a heart-centered guide to uplift and inspire readers to recognize their gifts and talents while encouraging the big and small changes that we so desperately need." — Caterina Rando, Women’s Empowerment Coach"The ABC’s of Conscious Leadership" is now available for purchase on Amazon. Michelle Walters is available for interviews and speaking engagements.Contact:Michelle Waltersmichelle@michellewalters.netText: +1 415-531-3345#ConsciousLeadershipBookAbout Michelle Walters:Michelle Walters is a leadership and business coach and clinical hypnotherapist with a passion for helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential. She blends her expertise in human behavior with a deep understanding of how the mind works to guide clients and organizations on a journey of personal growth and transformation. Walters wrote “The ABC’s of Conscious Leadership” to make leadership accessible to anyone and everyone, elevating leadership skills worldwide.Walters is a Certified John Maxwell Leadership Coach and a member of the American Council of Hypnotist Examiners. She was awarded the Reader’s Choice award by Oakland Magazine in 2024 for Best Business and Professional Coach of Oakland and the East Bay. Walters’ first book, An Alignment of Spirit: Finding Work You Love won two COVR awards in 2023.

