Operator Charged after Snowmobile Rollover

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-744-5470

February 20, 2025

Rumney, NH – On Wednesday, February 19 at 3:13 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile collision on Corridor 8 off Quincy Road in Rumney.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with New Hampshire State Police and the Rumney Police Department. The operator had left the scene on foot prior to law enforcement arrival. The investigation revealed the operator, Eric Hilts of Wentworth, 42, had rolled his snowmobile after failing to stop at a stop sign at a driveway. After hitting the plowed section of the driveway and upon re-entering the trail, Hilts became airborne and traveled 50 yards before his snow machine rolled over, coming to rest over 70 yards from the driveway.

Hilts was charged in the Plymouth District Court with failing to stop at a stop sign, unreasonable speed, and operating to endanger.

Conservation Officers would like to remind the snowmobiling public to drive defensively and follow all laws and rules. For more information on snowmobile safety visit wildlife.nh.gov.