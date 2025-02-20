Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,940 in the last 365 days.

DED to Accept Public Comments on Proposed Cast and Crew Nebraska Act Tax Credit Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is holding a public comment period until March 7, 2025, to accept feedback on the guidelines drafted for the Cast and Crew Nebraska Act (CCNA) tax credit.

The CCNA is a competitive incentive to increase film and television production in the state of Nebraska. These guidelines detail the requirements for a qualified production activity and the process to apply for tax credits.

The proposed guidelines are available on the DED website at the following link:  https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/incentives/ccna/. Copies may also be requested by contacting Shaun Grantski at 402-471-9054 or shaun.grantski@nebraska.gov.

To submit comments, email them to: ded.ccna@nebraska.gov. Comments must be received by the Department no later than March 7, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DED to Accept Public Comments on Proposed Cast and Crew Nebraska Act Tax Credit Guidelines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more