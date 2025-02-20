DED to Accept Public Comments on Proposed Cast and Crew Nebraska Act Tax Credit Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is holding a public comment period until March 7, 2025, to accept feedback on the guidelines drafted for the Cast and Crew Nebraska Act (CCNA) tax credit.

The CCNA is a competitive incentive to increase film and television production in the state of Nebraska. These guidelines detail the requirements for a qualified production activity and the process to apply for tax credits.

The proposed guidelines are available on the DED website at the following link: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/incentives/ccna/. Copies may also be requested by contacting Shaun Grantski at 402-471-9054 or shaun.grantski@nebraska.gov.

To submit comments, email them to: ded.ccna@nebraska.gov. Comments must be received by the Department no later than March 7, 2025.