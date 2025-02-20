STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SUPPORTING LT. GOVERNOR DAN PATRICK’S CALL FOR AN EVALUATION OF TEXAS LOTTERY SECURITY

"As Texas Agriculture Commissioner, my top priority is ensuring fairness, integrity, and public trust in all areas under our agency’s oversight. The Texas Department of Agriculture plays a vital role in safeguarding the security of the Texas Lottery by conducting meticulous inspections of lottery ping pong balls. These inspections account for every variable—climate, lab conditions, and even the material of the weighing table—to guarantee absolute accuracy and prevent any chance of manipulation. Texans who purchase a lottery ticket deserve complete confidence in a fair and transparent process.

That’s why I am calling for a comprehensive evaluation of all couriers and retail services involved in lottery ticket sales. The Texas Lottery was designed to operate with integrity, and we must uphold that standard. We cannot allow lottery printing machines to be hidden from public view, nor should a single entity control both a retail location and the associated courier service. These practices raise serious concerns, and it’s past time for a deeper investigation.

The integrity of the Texas Lottery depends on complete transparency. We must ensure that no retailer or courier service undermines the fairness that Texans expect and deserve. I urge all relevant authorities to take immediate action to preserve public trust in our state’s lottery system."