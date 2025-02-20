NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: February 20, 2025

MDE announces Mississippi’s 2023-24 graduation rate of 89.2% and dropout rate of 8.5%

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the state’s 2023-24 school-year graduation rate of 89.2% and dropout rate of 8.5%.

Among students with disabilities, the 2023-24 graduation rate is 65.2%, and the dropout rate is 20%. The latest rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2020-21 school year. The statewide graduation rate does not include students who earned a GED or a certificate of completion.

Compared to 2022-23, the statewide dropout rate stayed the same while the graduation rate decreased slightly by .2 percentage points. Among students with disabilities, the graduation rate decreased by 4.8 percentage points, and the dropout rate increased by 2.3 percentage points.

In 2020-21, passing requirements were waived due to COVID-19 for high school end-of-year assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History. The waivers had a positive impact on the graduation rate, and that impact was expected to diminish for the 2023-24 school year.

Mississippi’s graduation rate exceeds the latest national rate of 86.6% from 2021-22 reported by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Historically, Mississippi’s public school students have achieved continued improvement. The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2013, and the statewide dropout rate has decreased from 13.9% in 2013.

“With a graduation rate of 89.2%, Mississippi continues to surpass the national average and demonstrate the dedication and hard work of our school communities,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “We are committed to providing the support and resources needed to help every student succeed. Our progress over the past decade is a testament to the resilience and determination of our students, teachers, and families.”

View the 2024 Graduation Rate Report at mdek12.org/publicreporting/2025-accountability/ .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###

