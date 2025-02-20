EKC PR Signs Actress Greta Quispe, Who Guest Stars on CBS’ Matlock February 20

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKC PR proudly announces its newest client, rising actress Greta Quispe, who is set to make her Matlock debut as a guest star on the CBS legal drama airing Thursday, February 20, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Starring alongside Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates, Greta takes on a compelling role in the series, which has quickly become a standout addition to CBS’ primetime lineup.

CBS took notice of Greta’s undeniable talent, as she has steadily built an impressive career with guest star appearances in both television and film. Her recent credits include the Oscar-nominated American Fiction, where she acted opposite Jeffrey Wright, and the film After the Wedding, starring Julianne Moore.

“I feel so honored to share the screen with Kathy Bates,” says Greta Quispe. “She is someone I have admired for years, and this experience was beyond what I could have imagined.”

Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Greta’s journey into acting was anything but conventional. With unwavering support from her parents, she pursued her craft from a young age, despite financial obstacles. Her first agent took her on with nothing but a Polaroid, recognizing her raw talent. In a stroke of luck, her father later won $250 in the lottery, which he immediately handed to Greta so she could afford her first professional headshots.

Greta’s faith and perseverance have guided her through an ever-evolving industry, and Matlock marks yet another milestone in her career. She hopes to continue bringing meaningful stories to the screen while inspiring others to pursue their dreams against the odds.

Be sure to catch Greta Quispe’s guest appearance on Matlock, airing Tuesday, February 20, at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS.

