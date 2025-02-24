LegalMatch Study Reveals Trends in Immigration and Deportation Cases Over Recent Administrations

These trends reveal the significant impact of presidential policies on immigration and deportation cases.” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent study conducted by LegalMatch.com, a detailed examination of immigration and deportation trends was performed using case-load data submitted to the platform. The data presents significant insights into how immigration cases and deportation actions have shifted under the past two U.S. presidential administrations.During President Trump's first term, there was a consistent decline in the number of immigration cases. A stark contrast was observed when President Biden took office, and immigration cases went up. A critical focus of the study highlights the substantial increase in deportation cases, which surged by 26% during Trump’s 2017 inaugural year. This increase continued into 2019, reflecting that administration's stance on immigration. Conversely, Biden's first year saw deportation figures reach the lowest levels recorded since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, signaling a marked change in policy approach.LegalMatch.com, the leading provider of attorney client connections, helps connect individuals with experienced attorneys who specialize in immigration law , providing them with the legal support they need. Additionally, the platform features an extensive online Law Library to help users navigate the complex and changing world of immigration, equipping them with valuable legal information.As discussions regarding immigration continue, seeking legal counsel to understand these trends can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their legal rights and options.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

