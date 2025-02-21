Axios Security Group and Independent Security Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Executive Protection

Axios Security Group Logo Independent Security Advisors

Axios Security Group, a leader in high-end, discreet executive protection services, announces a strategic partnership with Independent Security Advisors (ISA)

We are very excited about this opportunity. Two veteran companies working together to enhance the private security industry.” — Axios Security Group CEO

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group , a leader in high-end, discreet executive protection services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Independent Security Advisors (ISA) , recognized nationwide for providing the highest level of training for executive protection agents, as well as government and law enforcement personnel. This collaboration aims to enhance the safety and security standards of clients requiring professional and reliable protection services.As modern threats become increasingly complex, the demand for sophisticated executive protection is on the rise. Axios Security Group has consistently delivered personalized and discreet protection solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. This partnership with Independent Security Advisors brings together two industry powerhouses committed to excellence, ensuring that Axios Security Group's team members receive some of the most prestigious training available in the field.“Partnering with Independent Security Advisors allows us to elevate our training protocols and implement industry best practices,” said Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group. “We pride ourselves on providing superior protection services, and this collaboration empowers our agents with unparalleled skills and knowledge to respond effectively in any situation.”Independent Security Advisors boasts a curriculum that covers a wide range of essential skills, from risk assessment and threat identification to defensive tactics and crisis management. With ISA's distinguished reputation and commitment to continuous education and improvement in the security sector, this partnership will provide Axios Security Group's personnel with the tools necessary to navigate today’s complex security landscape.“Executive protection is not just about guarding individuals; it’s about understanding the intricacies of modern threats and being prepared,” said Matthew Parker, founder of Independent Security Advisors. “By partnering with Axios Security Group, we can ensure that our training is not only top-tier but also directly aligned with real-world applications in the field.”The partnership is set to officially launch the month of February, bringing together top professionals from both organizations. Together, Axios Security Group and Independent Security Advisors are committed to reshaping the landscape of executive protection and ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for clients.For more information about the partnership and upcoming events, please visit www.axiossecuritygroup.com or www.eptraining.us About Axios Security Group:Axios Security Group specializes in high-end executive protection services, providing discrete, professional security solutions tailored to the specific needs of individuals and organizations. With a team of highly trained professionals, Axios ensures the safety and peace of mind of its clients worldwide.About Independent Security Advisors:Independent Security Advisors is the nation’s premier provider of elite training for executive protection agents, government officials, and law enforcement personnel. With a focus on excellence and real-world application, ISA equips security professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat the evolving landscape of security threats.

