Biomiq Launches PureGel™: A Canadian Breakthrough in Advanced Wound Care with Nanotechnology

PureGel™ is Canada's first hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based hydrogel with a Health Canada Class II medical device license. PureGel™ is Biomiq's first product to incorporate nanotechnology in its formulation, and the product is the first of its kind for Canadian health care. PureGel™ is proudly manufactured in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomiq Inc., a Canadian leader in advanced wound care solutions, is proud to introduce PureGel™, a super-oxidizing nano-hydrogel designed for extended delivery of pure and stable hypochlorous acid (HOCl) onto skin, wounds and burns. Manufactured in Kitchener, Ontario, this Class II medical device (Health Canada license #110242) represents a new era in advanced wound care, providing clinicians with a long-lasting, non-cytotoxic solution for wound management.

With rising healthcare costs, growing concerns around antibiotic resistance, and increasing demand for effective chronic wound management, PureGel™ fills a critical gap in modern wound care. Its hydrogel formulation leverages nanotechnology to create a highly structured gel matrix, which enhances HOCl stability, ensures extended delivery over time, and optimizes wound hydration.

Proven to Eliminate Biofilm & Outperform Traditional Antimicrobials

PureGel™ is scientifically proven to eliminate up to 99.99999% of biofilm bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus—two of the most persistent pathogens in chronic wounds, diabetic ulcers, and surgical sites.¹ PureGel™ has also been shown to outperform traditional antimicrobials as well as non-antimicrobial dressings in disrupting and eliminating wound biofilm, making it an essential tool in modern wound care protocols.

Homegrown Innovation for Canadian Healthcare

As supply chain challenges and local sourcing initiatives gain national attention, Biomiq is ensuring healthcare providers have consistent access to high-quality, Canadian-made wound care solutions. Alongside Biomiq’s PureCleanse™ wound solution line, PureGel™ is manufactured in Kitchener, Ontario, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting Canadian healthcare with reliable, locally produced innovations.

“The ability to source critical wound care products from a Canadian manufacturer is more important than ever,” said Robert Fuller, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Biomiq. “Hospitals and clinics across the country are looking for trusted, locally made solutions that enhance patient outcomes while reducing reliance on international supply chains. PureGel™ checks all these boxes—and more.”

Enhancing Patient Outcomes

For clinicians and caregivers, PureGel™ is more than just an innovation—it’s a practical, evidence-based solution that improves patient care without adding complexity. Its easy-to-apply gel format allows for controlled application, reduces the need for frequent reapplications, and creates an optimal wound-healing environment.

This launch continues to enforce Biomiq’s position as a leader in wound care innovation, continuing the company’s mission to bring advanced, practical solutions to healthcare professionals across Canada and beyond.

To learn more about PureGel™ and how it can be integrated into wound care protocols, contact Biomiq directly at info@biomiq.health, or visit their website www.biomiq.health. Stay connected with Biomiq on social media: @Biomiq.Health on Instagram and Facebook, @Biomiq-Health on LinkedIn, and @BiomiqHealth on Twitter.

ABOUT BIOMIQ

Biomiq Inc. is a leading Canadian medical device company and distributor of medical technologies designed to enhance patient outcomes and care standards. The company leverages the principles of biomimicry to develop and distribute transformative solutions, with a primary focus on wound care, surgical, eye care, and infection control applications. Biomiq is dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare through strategic partnerships and an unwavering commitment to quality and excellence. As one of the fastest-growing medical device companies in Canada, and the proprietor of a leading hypochlorous acid (HOCl) brand—BIHOCL™—Biomiq holds a strong market position. The company continues to expand its commitment to improving care standards for all patients and supporting the skilled clinicians who care for them.

Referenced Study:

1. Nedelea, A.-G., Plant, R. L., Robins, L. I., & Maddocks, S. E. (2021). Testing the efficacy of topical antimicrobial treatments using a two- and five-species chronic wound biofilm model. Journal of Applied Microbiology, 00, 1–10.

Legal Disclaimer:

