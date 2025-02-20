Certivo Revolutionizes Compliance Management with AI-Powered Platform

Certivo Compliance Management with AI-Powered Platform

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certivo, an AI-driven compliance management platform, is transforming how manufacturers navigate the complex landscape of environmental and sustainability regulations. By automating and streamlining compliance processes, Certivo enables companies to bring products to market more efficiently while adhering to global standards.Kevin Kolhede, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Certivo, "With every client, we ensured the experiences are multi-modal and optimized through the CORA AI system." At the core of Certivo's platform is CORA, an AI compliance manager that integrates seamlessly with existing workflows. CORA automates tasks across various compliance categories, including environmental, materials, safety, quality, and sustainability, ensuring both speed and accuracy. This automation reduces manual effort, allowing manufacturers to focus on innovation and growth. Kevin says, "We are committed to a best-in-class experience for our clients and their supply chain manufacturers from start to ongoing collection of data."Head of Design, Ann Matthew helped develop Certivo from the design perspective. She mentions, “We developed our dashboards' around client's everyday experiences, making the use of technology easy to understand, simple to navigate complex supply chain environments for our engineers and supply chain management teams." Our goal was to ensure that every user, regardless of technical expertise, could interact seamlessly with our system. Great design isn't just about aesthetics; it's about creating an intuitive, frictionless experience that enhances productivity and decision-making."One of the significant advantages of Certivo is its ability to accelerate product launches by reducing compliance bottlenecks. The platform streamlines the entire compliance process, ensuring faster approvals and quicker market access. Additionally, Certivo integrates with existing ERP, PLM, CRM, and QMS systems, allowing for customization to meet specific regulatory and customer requirements.Why CORA Excels in Sustainability ComplianceWhile general AI models like ChatGPT are open and designed for broad knowledge automation, they are not built with enterprise-level security and compliance in mind. CORA, on the other hand, is specifically designed to handle industry-specific compliance challenges while ensuring the highest level of data security and confidentiality. CORA operates within a secure, closed environment, safeguarding sensitive client information and regulatory data. With advanced encryption, role-based access controls, and compliance with industry security standards, CORA ensures that manufacturers can trust their compliance processes are both accurate and secure.Certivo's leadership team brings deep experience in manufacturing, supply chain, and enterprise technology. CEO Kunal Chopra has a background leading global businesses across Amazon, Kaspien, and Beckett, with extensive expertise in supply chain, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce. CTO Ahmed Khan brings unparalleled technical expertise from his time at NASA and building enterprise software solutions, ensuring Certivo’s platform is scalable, secure, and innovative. Vee Vasquez, CFO, brings over 20 years of experience working with small, mid-size, and Fortune 500 accounts in environmental regulations.Certivo is now available to manufacturers seeking to revolutionize their compliance management processes. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.certivo.com Certivo is a US Based Company, but services both domestic and global clients worldwide.Certivo is an AI-powered compliance management platform designed to help manufacturers in regulated industries turn compliance into a competitive advantage. The platform automates regulatory and sustainability monitoring, certificate management, and supplier communications, providing actionable insights and predictive analytics to ensure compliance across global markets. For more information, visit www.certivo.com

