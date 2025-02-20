Gainsight Launches AI Agent for Slack, Enabling Every Employee to Turn Customer Insights into Revenue Opportunities

Gainsight joins Slack’s Agents & Assistants Marketplace as a launch partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the world’s leading Customer Success platform, today announced the launch of the first customer agent for Slack, one of only 20 AI applications debuting on the Slack Marketplace. Designed to bring the power of Gainsight CS directly into the cloud-based messaging app, this AI agent provides everyone across an organization with an intuitive experience that boosts productivity, streamlines tasks, and enhances visibility into critical customer insights. By extending access to users who aren’t in Gainsight on a day-to-day basis, businesses can connect teams across CS, Sales, Product, Marketing, and Leadership, ensuring seamless alignment and keeping everyone informed.

The Gainsight AI agent delivers real-time data while eliminating the need for constant context switching between applications. Integrating Gainsight customer insights into Slack allows any user, including executives who don’t generally use the platform, to ask questions in natural language and receive answers quickly without navigating in Gainsight. This system improves efficiency by allowing users to get quick answers from the agent within Slack, reducing reliance on CSMs for repetitive questions. For example, teams across Customer Success, Finance, and Marketing can ask and answer questions about customer status, health, or Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). At the same time, leaders can quickly surface insights on at-risk accounts, details from verified customer stories, or top product requests to guide strategy.

“This is a major milestone for Gainsight, bringing AI-powered customer insights directly into workstreams,” said Chuck Ganapathi, President and COO at Gainsight. “With 65% of Gainsight customers already leveraging our AI features, today’s announcement simplifies the job of CSMs and customer success leaders by removing the need to search for insights. Now, customer insights are more accessible than ever, enabling faster, more informed decision-making. By transforming how teams access and engage with customer insights, we ensure alignment across all functions, empowering them to drive better customer outcomes.”

“The best AI gives you answers, in the moment, right where you need them,” said Aaron Howell, Chief Customer Officer at Allvue Systems and former Global Head of Customer Success Go-To-Market at Slack. “Gainsight’s AI agent in Slack is a prime example of this shift, cutting through the noise and delivering customer intelligence directly into your existing workflow. Embedding this knowledge into the conversations where work happens, businesses can stay agile and act with confidence.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Real-Time Customer Insights: Access the full 360 view of customer data in Gainsight—CRM, ticketing, customer communications, and more—right in Slack. No need to click through dashboards or wait for updates.

Access the full 360 view of customer data in Gainsight—CRM, ticketing, customer communications, and more—right in Slack. No need to click through dashboards or wait for updates. Seamless Team Collaboration: Ask and answer questions in team channels to increase visibility and alignment across departments—wherever your team works.

Ask and answer questions in team channels to increase visibility and alignment across departments—wherever your team works. Automated Content Assistance: Effortlessly draft high-impact email follow-ups, prepare customer updates, and generate EBR summaries in seconds.

Effortlessly draft high-impact email follow-ups, prepare customer updates, and generate EBR summaries in seconds. Expert-Backed Strategies: Access on-demand customer success best practices for every stage of the customer journey, including onboarding, renewals, risk mitigation, and expansion. Plus, get guidance on Gainsight functionality to put them into action.

Gainsight is available in the Agents & Assistants section of the Slack Marketplace. Discover how Gainsight transforms customer success workflows in Slack. For more information, visit https://www.gainsight.com/solutions/slack/ .

Additional Resources

About Gainsight

Gainsight, the world's leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative set of customer success, customer education, product experience, and community management products are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, starting and scaling customer acquisition, retention, and expansion has never been easier. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.



Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

PR for Gainsight

jocelynn.stidham@gainsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.