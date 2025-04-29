Commercial Kitchen Air Quality Under Scrutiny — Camfil, a Canadian Air Filter Manufacturer, Responds with Industry-Leading Solutions

Explore advanced HVAC filtration for commercial kitchens (HEPA, odour control, grease filters) to improve air quality & extend equipment lifespan.

Toronto, ON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poor indoor air quality is becoming an overlooked hazard in commercial kitchens across Canada, from Vancouver’s bustling restaurant districts to food service facilities in Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal. A new blog by Camfil Canada—a global leader in clean air solutions—explores the specific air quality challenges facing Canadian kitchens and how advanced filtration technologies can help address them.

The article, titled “Canadian Commercial Kitchen Air Quality: Threats & Air Filter Solutions,” offers a science-backed overview of pollutants found in kitchen environments. These include fine particulate matter, grease vapours, odours, and combustion byproducts, which not only impact staff health but also compromise HVAC system performance and affect regulatory compliance.

“Our goal is to help kitchen operators—from independent cafés in Ottawa to large-scale food halls in Edmonton—understand the unseen risks of airborne contaminants,” said Berni Baier, an air quality expert at Camfil Canada. “With the right filtration systems, we can support cleaner, healthier, and more energy-efficient kitchen environments across the country.”

The educational resource serves as a guide for kitchen managers, building engineers, and facilities managers looking to improve indoor air quality without compromising performance or energy efficiency, highlighting solutions tailored to Canadian building codes and commercial HVAC systems, including high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, molecular filters for odour control, and grease-resistant pre-filters that extend equipment life. Camfil’s Canadian branches, including those in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, and Halifax, provide localized support and consulting to food service professionals.

To read the full article and learn more about improving commercial kitchen IAQ, visit: https://cleanair.camfil.ca/canada-commercial-kitchen-air-quality-threats-air-filter-solutions

