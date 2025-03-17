Integrated Automotive Services adopts the Autel Max IM608 diagnostic tool.

Integrated Automotive Services now offers advanced key programming for most car makes and models with the new Autel Max IM608 diagnostic tool.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services is proud to announce the addition of the Autel Max IM608 diagnostic tool, enhancing its ability to provide advanced key programming services for most car makes and models. This cutting-edge technology enables the shop to create spare keys and perform complex key coding with efficiency and precision.

Expanding Key Programming Services

As modern vehicles incorporate increasingly sophisticated electronic systems, key programming, and replacement require specialized equipment. With the Autel Max IM608, Integrated Automotive Services can now program transponder keys, smart keys, and key fobs, making it easier for customers to obtain spare or replacement keys without dealership delays.

Commitment to Advanced Automotive Solutions

For over 35 years, Integrated Automotive Services has remained a leader in European and import auto repair, offering state-of-the-art diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs. The addition of this powerful diagnostic tool is part of the shop’s ongoing effort to invest in advanced technology that enhances customer convenience and service quality.

Owner's Statement

"Adding the Autel Max IM608 to our lineup of diagnostic tools ensures that our customers receive professional key programming solutions with efficiency." - Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

About Integrated Automotive Services

Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services has built a reputation for providing expert European and import auto repair in Easton, PA. As a certified NAPA AutoCare Center, the shop specializes in servicing BMW, Volvo, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Land Rover with ASE-certified technicians and high-quality parts.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States, or call (610) 253-4700.

