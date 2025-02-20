Author Anna Lea Cannon Writes About Healing and Forgiveness in a Heartwarming Children’s Book

Discover the healing power of love and sacrifice in a heartfelt Palm Sunday story.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “ Sweet Fruit: The Palm Tree That Was Touched by Jesus ,” author Anna Lea Cannon brings a fresh perspective to the Palm Sunday story, blending biblical themes with nature’s beauty in a way that resonates with readers young and old. Perfect for children and families, the book offers a gentle yet powerful narrative about healing, sacrifice, and the redemptive power of Christ.In this captivating tale, readers are introduced to Sweet Fruit, an enthusiastic date palm tree that loves her life in the garden of Jerusalem. She has everything—kind gardener, stories to listen to, and fun holidays to celebrate. But when an accident strikes, water becomes scarce, and her best friend withers away, Sweet Fruit feels the weight of loneliness and fear.As the garden changes, the arrival of neighbors gathering palm fronds to honor Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem marks a turning point. Sweet Fruit must make a choice that will forever impact her life and the garden she calls home.With rich storytelling and emotional depth, “Sweet Fruit” touches on themes of sacrifice, healing, and forgiveness—offering young readers a unique connection to the Easter story. When Jesus arrives, He not only restores the garden but heals the deep wounds within both the trees and the gardener—a symbol of the healing He offers to all.Anna Lea Cannon, a seasoned educator and passionate storyteller, wrote “Sweet Fruit” inspired by her own travels to Jerusalem. Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, Cannon’s book is a story that focuses on helping children connect to Christ and nature, with a meaningful lesson about the power of love and forgiveness that transcends time.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

