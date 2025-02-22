New Book by Barbara Rosenbaum Inspires Families to Explore the Bible Together, Presented by Atticus Publishing

Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: A Journey of Faith and Learning for the Entire Family

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Children’s Bible Fun Workbook by Barbara Rosenbaum, a heartfelt initiative to guide children and adults alike through the spiritual journey of Biblical exploration. This interactive workbook is designed to foster family bonding over Bible study while introducing fundamental Biblical concepts and verses in an engaging and memorable way.Barbara Rosenbaum, hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, and now an active member of her church community in El Paso, TX, crafted this book with a vision. The inspiration came from her desire to connect with her great-grandson and introduce him to the Christian faith, despite the physical distances between them. With a lifetime of spiritual engagement and community involvement, Rosenbaum shares her passion and personal insights, making the Bible accessible and enjoyable for everyone.The workbook is more than just a reading material; it's a tool for engagement and discovery. It includes a variety of activities such as writing sections, discussions on Bible verses, word search puzzles, and memorization techniques for the books of the Bible. Rosenbaum’s workbook ensures that both children and adults can deepen their understanding of the Bible and foster a lasting relationship with God.In her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, Barbara Rosenbaum discussed the profound impact she hopes to have on families and individuals striving to learn more about their faith. "The primary goal," Rosenbaum states, "is to bring families together and help them discover God’s love through shared learning experiences." [To watch the full interview, please click the embedded video below.]Children’s Bible Fun Workbook is already available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This workbook serves as an excellent resource for families, classrooms, and church study groups looking to enrich their spiritual education and foster meaningful conversations about faith.

Barbara Rosenbaum on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

