Microgrid Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2020 - 2030

Microgrid Market Growth

Microgrid Market Expected to Reach $59.74 Billion by 2030

The market growth is supplemented by proactive industrialization efforts and a surge in manufacturing output, owing to technological advancements.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global microgrid market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for Internet of Things solutions, especially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, due to the rising demand for digital infrastructure solutions in these regions. Allied Market Research, titled, “Microgrid Market by Connectivity, Type, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the microgrid market size was valued at $15.88 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $59.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/542 Increase in demand in remote areas and backup for military bases and stringent government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints. However, high installation and maintenance costs hinder market growth. Growth in demand for smart microgrid solutions in commercial and industrial sectors for reliable and uninterrupted power and electricity supply is expected to be opportunistic for the microgrid market growth By connectivity, it is fragmented into grid-connected and off-grid-connected. The grid-connected segment was the highest revenue contributor accounting for $9.41 billion in 2020, and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.By type, the market is divided into AC microgrids, DC microgrids, and hybrid. The AC microgrids segment was the highest revenue contributor accounting for $10.06 billion in 2020, and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/542 According to microgrid market analysis, the end-user segment is divided into commercial & industrial, government, healthcare, remote, utility, and others. The commercial and industrial sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment registering a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. However, the remote segment is the highest revenue contributor accounting for $3.90 billion in 2020.By region, the microgrid market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor that was valued at $65.44 billion in 2020. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $27.85 billion by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the AC Microgrids segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.- The remote and other segments together accounted for around 45.4% of the microgrid market share in 2020.- The AC microgrids segment of the microgrid industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.- North America contributed to the major share in the microgrid market trends.The key players profiled in the report include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, S&C Electric, Spirae Inc., Exelon Corporation, and Pareto Energy. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the microgrid industry.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/542 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.