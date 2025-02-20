Reducing inequalities through volunteerism

Armaan Khan is an Irish national and serves as a fully funded UN Volunteer to improve the justice system and promote fair governance with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (LAO PDR). His volunteer assignment with UNDP’s Governance, Rule of Law, and Human Rights Unit focuses on strengthening the justice sector and supporting persons with disabilities. On the World Day of Social Justice , UNV spotlights Armaan's role as a Rule of Law and Access to Justice Officer.

The broader goal of sustainable development, with justice and inclusivity as its central pillars, is deeply cherished by Armaan. His daily routine includes enhancing case management processes in courts nationwide. His work directly links to Sustainable Development Goal 16—Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions ensuring that legal proceedings are more transparent, efficient, and accessible. These improvements foster greater public confidence in the justice system and strengthen the rule of law.

Armaan was part of the LEAP (Enhancing Efficiency and Accessibility of Public Services in Lao PDR) project, co-funded by the Government of Ireland, which empowers persons with disabilities by promoting accessible public services—enabling them to participate in society and exercise their rights fully.

In addition to legal reform, Armaan actively supports the government in implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. His efforts align with Goal 10—Reduced Inequalities by advocating for policies and programmes that promote the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in national development.

At a recent workshop under the Judicial Integrity ASEAN project (JIN ASEAN), Armaan led a presentation for the People’s Supreme Court, guiding them through a gender audit methodology. His ability to bridge the technical and practical aspects is vital for UNDP’s governance and justice initiatives says his supervisor, Sommany Sihathep.

Armaan is a great source of information for the Rule of Law and Access to Justice team. He is agile in searching for and getting the right and needed information for the team. I enjoy working with him and see lots of potential in him to grow.” Sommany Sihathep, Programme Analyst, UNDP Lao PDR.

The dynamic nature of development presents both opportunities and challenges. Managing multiple stakeholders—including donors, government agencies, and development partners requires Armaan to swiftly adapt and come up with a strategy, and this is where his concrete understanding of UNDP’s operational environment comes in handy.

Armaan's background in law and a prior internship at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) also adds value to his work at UNDP. The UN Volunteer experience has increased his understanding of governance and legal frameworks, equipping him with practical skills for the justice sector. Before UNDP, he volunteered with a youth-led civil society organization and also guided young professionals on entry routes into the UN system through webinars.

I volunteer in pursuit of uplifting others, particularly young people, bridging information gaps, and reducing inequalities.” Armaan Khan, UN Volunteer with UNDP Governance, Rule of Law, and Human Rights Unit in Lao PDR.

On a personal level, transitioning to life in Lao PDR meant stepping out of his comfort zone. Armaan's experience is enriched by the warm hospitality of Lao PDR and the vibrant cultural encounters. It is a unique opportunity for international development in a diverse cultural setting, he shares.