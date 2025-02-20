Yoga Mat Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026 | Manduka, Jade Fusion

The global yoga mat market size was at $13.3 billion in 2018, and anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the household segment is expected to dominate the market for yoga mat, globally, holds 57.1% of share in the market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Yoga Mat Market by Material (PVC, TPE, Rubber, Cotton/Jute, and Others), End User (Yoga & Fitness Clubs, Household, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" According to the report, the global yoga mat industry garnered $14.29 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in demand for yoga mats from emerging markets, rise in obese population, and surge in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle fuel the growth of the global yoga mat market. On the other hand, rise in issues associated with yoga mats impedes the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, product innovation and inclination toward mats made from natural materials is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6361 The household segment held the largest share in 2018-Based on end-user, the household segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly three-fifths of the global yoga mat market. Online yoga classes for practicing yoga, and their time flexibility and comfort, drives the growth of the segment. At the same time, the yoga and fitness club segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer awareness about the health benefits of practicing yoga, and online pricing of memberships including special discounts, priority scheduling, or access to exclusive services of professional classes.Asia Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue, North America to follow-Based on geography, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the global yoga mat market revenue in 2018 and is projected to dominate throughout the study period. In addition, the region would register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% by 2026. This is attributed to the availability of yoga classes in this region, and rise in popularity of hybrid forms of yoga. On the other hand, North-America contributed to the second highest share of the global market.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6361 Leading market players-Jade FusionAdidasprAnaLululemon AthleticaEupromedEcoyogaHugger MuggerAurorae Yoga, LLCYaazhtexManduka𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

