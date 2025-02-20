F3 Group Consulting Brokers Record-Setting Sale of Mixed-Use Industrial-Office Property in Taylor, MI

F3 Group Consulting

F3 Group Consulting brokers record $5.45M sale of mixed-use industrial-office property in Taylor, MI, achieving one of the highest PSF sales in the area.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- F3 Group Consulting , a leader in the commercial real estate sector, is proud to announce the successful sale of a mixed-use industrial-office property in Taylor, MI, achieving a remarkable $5.45 million in sales proceeds. This transaction, spearheaded by Henry G. Fuhs III and Shannon Soong, Principals at F3 Group, is noted as one of the highest per square foot sales in the area.The transaction of this landmark property, located in an Opportunity Zone and spanning nearly 80,000 square feet of industrial and office space, marks a significant event given its storied over 100-year history as a flooring facility. F3 Group's role in this sale was all-encompassing, involving thorough asset diligence, comprehensive market assessments, careful evaluation of pricing parameters, and a strategically executed marketing and sales process, all designed to achieve the highest and best sales value.Henry Fuhs, Founder and Principal of F3 Group Consulting, reflected on the sale, stating, "This transaction stands as a testament to our team's expertise in managing distinctive property sales, particularly in specialized market segments. Our strategic approach in positioning and selling such a significant asset at above-market pricing underscores our deep market knowledge and commitment to achieving exceptional outcomes for our clients."F3 Group Consulting differentiates itself with a team of seasoned professionals, each contributing specialized knowledge to navigate complex transactions. The firm’s extensive range of services, combined with strategic insights and market intelligence, establishes their reputation as a reliable advisor in commercial real estate. With a strategic approach and deep network, F3 Group continues to achieve exceptional outcomes, affirming its commitment to client success and its role as a key industry player.For more information about this engagement or to explore F3 Group Consulting’s full range of services, please visit www.f3groupconsulting.com or contact Henry Fuhs at (734) 926-9755 or hfuhs@f3groupconsulting.com.About F3 Group Consulting:F3 Group Consulting is committed to delivering uncompromising service and expertise to its clients. The firm’s institutional background, powerful relationships, and multidisciplinary team equip them to provide technical knowledge and flexibility, accommodating all professional service needs. F3 Group’s dedication to understanding and navigating complex market dynamics ensures client-specific solutions for optimal execution and ongoing client success.Connect with F3 Group on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

