Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Makes a Reproductive Freedom Announcement

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul made a reproductive freedom announcement.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Last week, I received a letter from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry asking me to extradite a New York doctor who provided legal, life saving, FDA approved abortion medication to a patient. This doctor, who now faces a felony charge, was simply doing her job, following both her medical oath and New York state law.

Prescribing safe abortion medication is legal under the laws of our state and our reproductive health laws which began enacting even before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and which I have since fortified by signing our shield laws, explicitly prohibiting me, or any future Governor, from honoring this request.

New York is where the women's movement was born. New York is where abortion was legalized years before Roe v. Wade. New York is where Lady Liberty stands tall as a beacon of hope for those seeking freedom. And just as doctors swear to do no harm, I took an oath under God to protect New Yorkers. Today? I reaffirm that oath by sending the letter back to Governor Landry, making it crystal clear – I will not be signing this extradition request. Not now, not ever.

As I said before, New York is steadfast in ensuring that no medical practitioners are penalized for providing reproductive health care as permitted by our state laws. In accordance with the laws of this state, I do not recognize this request and will sign my rejection. That's what we stand for. That's who we are as New Yorkers.