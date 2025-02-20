Iurii Nemtcev: Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Car Buying Process in the UAE

AI-driven platforms are transforming car buying in the UAE, enhancing search, price comparison, and fraud detection for a seamless experience.

The automotive market is becoming increasingly digital. Buyers expect efficiency and transparency, and AI is helping to deliver that.” — Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an essential tool in the UAE’s automotive industry, allowing buyers to find vehicles more efficiently, compare prices, and verify vehicle history. The development of AI-driven services for buying and selling cars in the UAE demonstrates how digital technologies are making the process more convenient and secure."The automotive market is becoming increasingly digital. Buyers expect efficiency and transparency, and AI is helping to deliver that. Modern AI systems can analyze thousands of listings, provide relevant recommendations, and verify the accuracy of information. This is changing how transactions are conducted across the market," said Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency.Car buyers in the UAE have traditionally faced several challenges, including non-transparent pricing, difficulty in verifying vehicle history, and the risk of fraud. AI addresses these issues by applying data analysis and automation.For example, the BOSO AI platform, which allows users to sell or buy car in UAE , utilizes machine learning technologies to:- Provide personalized recommendations – AI analyzes user searches and preferences to suggest the most suitable vehicles.- Compare prices – The system examines market trends and provides up-to-date pricing insights, helping users looking to buy a car find the best deals.- Verify vehicle history – AI cross-checks data on previous owners, insurance claims, and technical conditions.- Detect fraudulent listings – Algorithms analyze advertisements and block suspicious transactions before they go live.Traffic analysis from AI-driven platforms like BOSO shows steady user growth, indicating that more buyers prefer intelligent AI services when choosing a vehicle. This trend is particularly noticeable in popular car models in the UAE, such as Toyota Raize , Nissan Patrol, and Hyundai Creta."Finding a used car requires buyers to browse multiple listings, compare offers, and spend significant time verifying information. AI platforms automate this process, reducing human error and increasing accuracy. This is particularly important in the UAE, where demand for used cars remains high, and transaction transparency is a priority," added Nemtcev.Digital technologies are not only accelerating the car buying process but also improving trust between buyers and sellers. Unlike traditional methods, where buyers must manually check a vehicle's condition and legal status, AI platforms handle these verifications automatically."AI technologies are becoming a standard in the UAE's automotive sector. Their impact will continue to grow, with more advanced vehicle evaluation algorithms, automated search, and price forecasting tools. This will make car buying as seamless as online shopping," Nemtcev concluded.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is an SEO agency in Dubai specializing in search engine optimization, digital marketing, and business process automation. The company develops strategies for marketplaces, the automotive industry, and e-commerce, helping brands increase online sales through analytics and AI-driven solutions.

