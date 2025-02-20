The Main Event Teams Up with New Neighbor Tipsy Taco for a Circus-Themed Celebration to Support Safelight

Clejan, The Trap Violinist The Main Event North Carolina

Celebrate, sip, and support Safelight at Brittany Bettini’s Big Top Birthday Bash!

We’re thrilled to use our platform to give back to such an important cause” — Brittany Bettini

ASHEVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Hendersonville’s vibrant community is coming together for an extraordinary evening as two of its newest businesses, The Main Event and Tipsy Taco, collaborate for a special event. On Saturday, February 22, 2025, The Main Event will host Brittany Bettini’s Big Top Birthday Bash , a circus-themed celebration featuring world-class entertainment, specialty cocktails, and exclusive food offerings. In addition to the night’s festivities, a portion of ticket sales will benefit Safelight, a local nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.The Main Event, since its opening, has become the go-to venue for high-energy themed events and immersive nightlife experiences. With this upcoming event, The Main Event aims not only to celebrate the birthday of its founder but also to support the Hendersonville community by partnering with new neighbor Tipsy Taco and raising funds for a meaningful cause.“Downtown Hendersonville is thriving, and it’s important for us to work together and give back,” said The Main Event’s founder. “This event is an opportunity to bring our community together for a night of incredible entertainment, while also supporting the essential work Safelight does for local families in need.”A Night of Unforgettable EntertainmentThe Main Event is transforming its space into a dazzling circus experience, complete with awe-inspiring performances that will captivate guests throughout the night. Highlights include:- Stilt walkers, jugglers, and a daring glass walker performing thrilling acts.- A special appearance by Clejan, The Trap Violinist, blending classical melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats.- Music by DJ Audio, keeping the party alive with a high-energy mix of tracks that span genres and decades.Guests can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, enjoying the unique blend of circus-inspired entertainment and cutting-edge music that The Main Event is known for.Craft Cocktails and Culinary CollaborationThe Main Event’s mixologists have created a menu of whimsical, circus-themed cocktails, including:- The Ringmaster – A bold and captivating cocktail that commands attention.- The Cotton Candy Margarita – A playful, nostalgic twist that brings the carnival to life.For this special event, The Main Event is supporting its new neighbor, Tipsy Taco, by featuring a pop-up with a limited menu of freshly made tacos, offering guests a taste of the culinary creativity that’s coming to downtown Hendersonville.Supporting SafelightIn addition to the night’s festivities, The Main Event is proud to announce that a percentage of ticket sales will directly benefit Safelight, a Hendersonville-based organization dedicated to providing support and resources for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. This contribution underscores The Main Event’s commitment to making a positive impact in the local community.“We’re thrilled to use our platform to give back to such an important cause,” said Brittany Bettini, the founder of The Main Event. “By coming together for this celebration, our guests will be part of something bigger, helping to support the incredible work that Safelight does every day.”Event Details:- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025- Time: Doors open at 8:00 PM EST- Location: The Main Event, Downtown Hendersonville- Tickets: General admission - $30 per person; VIP tables are sold out- Ticket Purchase: Available on Eventbrite Join The Main Event and Tipsy Taco for an evening of spectacular performances, delicious food, and meaningful community support. Be part of the magic and help make a difference at Brittany Bettini’s Big Top Birthday Bash.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.