DataArt Included in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® List for the Second Time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, proudly announces it has been listed among the world's best 100 outsourcing service providers and advisors by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its nineteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. These lists, which encompass The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists, serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services, beyond just information technology and BPO to include facility services, real estate, HR, financial services, banking, manufacturing, and more.

“We see ourselves as more than just a software services provider—we're a trusted technology partner, delivering value at every stage of collaboration. Our focus is on solving complex challenges for our 400+ clients worldwide, and we deeply appreciate their trust in us,” said Alexei Miller, Managing Director at DataArt. “This goes beyond traditional outsourcing; it means taking shared responsibility for project strategy, deeply understanding our clients' industries, and ensuring agility and top-quality execution. Our approach combines deep industry knowledge with advanced innovation, helping businesses leverage high-quality data solutions to make smarter decisions, optimize operations, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital world”.

The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate. This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. We warmly congratulate DataArt on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite,” said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.

For the full list, visit: https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/5844

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms for the world’s most demanding organizations. As the partner for progress in the digital age, our world-class teams artfully design and engineer data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. We combine global scale, deep technical expertise, and progressive vision with advanced R&D Labs, frameworks, and accelerators to solve our clients’ toughest challenges.

Since our founding in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to bring together 5,000+ experts across 40+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 13 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with. For more information, please visit www.dataart.com

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org

