Sprout Social Recognized by G2’s Best Software Awards for the Ninth Consecutive Year

Based on customer reviews and satisfaction, Sprout Social ranks as a top company across 7 categories

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized by G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards. This is the ninth consecutive year Sprout has received this recognition, which ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from users. Sprout Social is featured as a top company across 7 award categories, including:

Global Software Companies

Best Software Product

Best Product for Marketing and Digital Advertising

Highest Satisfaction Products

Today’s consumers expect brands to not only be on social media but to use their social presence to provide quick and personalized care, creative and inspiring content and to engage with culture in a relevant and genuine way. Continuing to earn top recognitions by G2’s annual awards reflects the essential role of social media software in enabling brands to make the most of social in this evolving environment and create lasting impact.

“Social media is mission critical for today’s organizations and we’ve built a platform that helps the world’s top brands build social campaigns that drive revenue, increase awareness and set their businesses up for competitive, lasting success,” said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer, Sprout Social. “Being recognized by G2 for nine consecutive years is an incredible testament of Sprout’s commitment to innovation and to delivering solutions that help our customers increase their social sophistication and meet growing consumer demands on social.”

In the past year, Sprout Social has continued to enhance its platform. Innovations include a suite of AI-powered solutions , its rebranded influencer platform— Sprout Social Influencer Marketing —and deeper integrations with industry-leading organizations like Salesforce . These advancements, along with new strategic partnerships across various sectors, have delivered ongoing value for its customers as they elevate their social strategies.

Sprout Social earned recognition on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards because of customer feedback, including:

“The detailed analytics provided by Sprout give us actionable insights, helping us refine our strategies and demonstrate clear ROI to our clients. It's not just about managing posts; it's about having a comprehensive understanding of our social media impact, which Sprout makes possible with minimal hassle.”

“Sprout has consistently been the best social management tool I've used at various organizations. I have used it since 2011. It is always improving and keeping up with the latest trends in social media without over-inflating the cost like many other services. Its integration of AI tools has been well thought out and actually adds value.”

“The suite of tools offered by Sprout Social has helped us expand our social media program efficiently! From publishing to analytics to employee advocacy, we have used these tools to operationalize social media programs, establish efficient workflows, and make strategic decisions based on detailed analytics. These tools have also enabled us to expand our social media presence and rally the entire organization around our social media efforts.”

Learn about G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.