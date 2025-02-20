Smart Air Purifiers Market is Expected to Reach $17.41 Billion & growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032

smart air purifiers from the past few years can be attributed to rise in awareness regarding effects of air pollution on environment and health of an individual

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Air Purifiers Market," The smart air purifiers market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $17.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on units and sending alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings. Growth in awareness about adverse effects of pollution on health has encouraged various electronics manufacturers to introduce advanced air purifiers. Moreover, people have become more technology oriented and tend to invest significantly on high-end products such as smart air purifiers, owing to increase in per capita income of population in emerging economies. However, concerns about the effects of air pollution on human health have grown as the number of deaths related to air pollution has increased. For instance, the World Health Organization reports that air pollution was a contributing factor in 15 million worldwide deaths in 2021. In addition, due to the increased public awareness of the negative effects of air pollution on human health, the adoption of smart air purifiers is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, The advantages of ionizer purifiers, such as ease of maintenance, excellent lint & germ removal, and prevention of airborne pollens, can be credited to the increase in usage of ionizer purifier technology in smart air purifiers. Additionally, ionization purifier technology in smart air purifiers makes them extremely beneficial for persons with asthma and airborne allergies. As a result, an increase in asthma and allergy sufferers is anticipated to fuel growth in this area of smart air purifiers. Additionally, market participants for smart air purifiers are using acquisition as a significant component of their business development plans to improve their position in the industry. However, smart air purifiers are widely used in various sectors such as residential and non-residential for maintaining the quality of air. Moreover, these systems require continuous monitoring for better control as well as require higher investments for their maintenance, thus incurring additional costs. In addition, many consumers have been inexperienced about the advantages and features of smart air purifiers due to this lack of knowledge regarding indoor air quality. Thus, all these factors together are expected to hamper the growth of the smart air purifiers market trends. Furthermore, There is a rise in awareness regarding the importance of maintaining clean and healthier indoor air among the consumers. The cleaner air helps in maintaining oxygen level inside a building and it also protects against outside air pollutants such as wildfire smoke and smog that causes harm to the heart and lungs. Thus, such factors lead to growth in the use of air purification systems and smart air purifiers market share. players in the smart air purifiers market are working to develop cost effective and efficient smart air purifiers to capture the market, which is expected to boost growth of smart air purifiers during the forecast period. North America having highest revenue generator during forecast periods, owing to increase in demand for installation of smart air purifiers from the past few years can be attributed to rise in awareness regarding effects of air pollution on environment and health of an individual. Key Benefits for Stakeholders: • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics. • By product type, the dust collectors' segment was the largest revenue generator in 2022. • By Technique, the high-efficiency particulate air segment generated the highest revenue in 2022. • By end user, the residential segment dominated the smart air purifiers market growth in 2022. • Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the smart air purifiers market forecast throughout the study period.

