Carbon Nanotubes Market Insights: Opportunities Driving Growth During the Forecast Period

Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2017 with nearly two-fifths share and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% by 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market has witnessed robust growth, driven by rising demand across end-use industries, the growing need for renewable energy sources, and advancements in nanotechnology. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $15.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $103.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.Key Growth Drivers:- Increasing adoption of CNTs in electronics, automotive, aerospace, and energy storage applications.- Rising demand for renewable energy technologies such as wind and tidal power.- Advancements in carbon nanotechnology enhancing performance and applications.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1519 Market Challenges:-- High production costs and scalability issues.- Rising competition from inorganic and boron nitride nanotubes.Emerging Opportunities:- Commercialization of CNT-based transistors.- Expanding applications in biomedical and healthcare sectors.- Growth potential from R&D-led innovations.Segment Insights:- By Type: The MWCNT segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market in 2017. However, the SWCNT segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.9% through 2030.- By Technology: The CVD segment held the largest market share in 2017. Meanwhile, the catalytic CVD segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.- By Region: Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2017 with nearly two-fifths share and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% by 2030.Leading Market Players:Cabot Corporation, Arkema SA, CHEAPTUBES, CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co. Ltd., Hyperion Catalysis International, Kumho Petrochemical, Klean Industries, Nano-C, LG Chem, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl, Nopo Nanotechnologies, Raymor Industries, Ossila Ltd., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-nanotube-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.