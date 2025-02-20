Frozen Soup Market Set to Reach $241.43 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Convenient & Healthy Meals

Frozen Soup Market

Sales of vegetarian classic frozen soup are projected to rise at a positive 5.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global frozen soup market is projected to grow significantly, reaching a valuation of US$ 241.43 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033. This growth rate marks a rise from the historical 5.1% CAGR recorded between 2018 and 2022.Convenience and Health Trends Fuel Market ExpansionThe rising demand (demande de soupe surgelée) for ready-to-eat and frozen food products is a primary driver of frozen soup sales. As busy lifestyles continue to influence consumer preferences, frozen soups provide a quick and nutritious alternative to traditional home-cooked meals. These products are particularly appealing due to their ease of preparation—thaw, heat, and eat—which resonates with modern, time-conscious consumers.The shift towards health-conscious eating habits has also boosted the appeal of frozen soups. Increasing demand for low-calorie, high-nutrition, and organic soups has led manufacturers to innovate and expand their product offerings. Additionally, growing expenditures on food research and development (R&D) to enhance nutritional content are expected to further stimulate market growth.Request a Sample of This Report for Exclusive Market InsightsKey Market Insights• Global frozen soup market valuation in 2023: US$ 128.62 million• Projected market size by 2033: US$ 241.43 million• Global market growth rate (2023 to 2033): 6.5% CAGR• United States market valuation by 2033: US$ 75.32 million• China’s projected market valuation by 2033: US$ 49.25 million• South Korea’s expected growth rate (2023 to 2033): 4.2% CAGR• Japan’s frozen soup market valuation by 2033: US$ 7.48 millionMarket Drivers and TrendsRising Working Population and Changing Eating HabitsWith increasing workforce participation, particularly among women, consumer demand for convenient yet nutritious meal options is surging. According to The World Bank, approximately 52.4% of women globally participate in the labor force, underscoring the demand for quick and healthy meal solutions.Health-Focused Consumers Driving Demand for Organic and Vegan SoupsConsumer preference for vegan and organic soups is growing, driven by rising awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets. Popular frozen soup varieties include vegetarian classics, frozen tomato soup, and frozen miso soup.Innovation and Flavor Expansion to Attract ConsumersLeading frozen soup brands are continuously launching new flavors and functional soups, enriched with high-protein ingredients, superfoods, and fortified vitamins to cater to evolving consumer tastes.Country-wise Market InsightsChina: Strong Growth Driven by Urbanization and Imported FoodsChina’s frozen soup market is set to expand at a 6.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 49.25 million by 2033. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and growing middle-class preference for imported and branded convenience products are fueling demand.United States: Shifting Lifestyles Boost Demand for Healthy SoupsThe U.S. frozen soup market is projected to be valued at US$ 146.12 million by 2033, growing at a 6.6% CAGR. Consumers are increasingly opting for low-sodium, preservative-free, and nutrient-rich soup options due to growing awareness of lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes.United Kingdom: Growth Fueled by VeganismThe UK is a leader in vegan consumption, with demand for plant-based frozen soups surging. The country’s frozen soup market is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 25.1 million by 2033.Access Additional Market Insights – Click to Request Your SampleCompetitive LandscapeKey Market Players:• Campbell Soup Co.• The Kraft Heinz Co.• Conagra Brands Inc.• Tabatchnick Fine Foods Inc.• Phillips Foods Inc.• Kettle Cuisine LLCLeading companies are expanding their product portfolios with organic, gluten-free, and high-protein soup variants to cater to diverse consumer demands.Sales Channels: Wholesale Dominates, E-commerce Gains MomentumFrozen soup sales (Vente de soupes surgelées) through wholesale/distributor channels are expected to grow at a 6% CAGR, reflecting strong demand in foodservice and retail sectors. Online sales are also witnessing an uptick, driven by the rise of e-commerce platforms.Future OutlookThe frozen soup market is set to experience continued expansion, with manufacturers focusing on nutritional innovations, expanding flavor profiles, and adopting sustainable packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Ready to Eat Soup Market : Due to a shift in customer demand for vegan food products, vegetarian ready-to-eat soup (demande de soupes prêtes à manger) today makes up almost one-third of the market for ready-to-eat soup. With growth predicted to be 2.5X during the projected period, the vegetarian soup segment of the South Asian market is anticipated to provide larger revenue. However, because of the shift in consumer preferences toward vegan products, growth in the US and Europe is estimated to be 5% CAGR. Milk Thistle Supplements Market : The market for milk thistle supplements (suppléments de chardon-Marie) comes to the conclusion that by 2022, the sector is expected to reach US$103.14 million. Prospects for the future seem more promising, as the industry is predicted to reach US$ 204 million by the conclusion of the 2022–2032 evaluation period. For the aforementioned time frame, the projected compound annual growth rate is approximately 7.06%.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

