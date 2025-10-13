U.S. Recycled ABS Resins Market to Grow 6.8% CAGR Driven by Sustainability Initiatives

Global Recycled ABS Resins Market grows with rising sustainability, circular economy adoption, and advanced recycling technologies.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global recycled ABS resins market is expected to expand from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to around USD 3.3 billion by 2035, marking an absolute increase of USD 1.6 billion over the forecast period. This represents a total growth of 94.1%, with the market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2025 and 2035. Overall, the market size is anticipated to nearly double, driven by rising environmental awareness, stringent plastic waste management regulations, and increasing demand for sustainable materials across multiple industries.Why the Recycled ABS Resins Market Is ExpandingThe growth of the recycled ABS resins market is largely driven by the rising focus on circular economy principles and the demand for sustainable plastic solutions. Manufacturers are increasingly turning to recycled materials to minimize environmental impact, reduce carbon footprints, and comply with strict regulatory requirements. Recycled ABS resins have demonstrated reliable performance in applications such as automotive components, electronics housings, and construction materials, making them integral to sustainable manufacturing practices.Corporate sustainability initiatives and environmental responsibility are further fueling demand for recycled ABS resins that meet both performance standards and ecological objectives. Companies are prioritizing raw materials that maintain quality while reducing waste, encouraging the development of innovative recycling technologies. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations and the adoption of green building standards are driving the use of recycled ABS resins across a wide range of industrial sectors and regions, supporting broader market adoption.Regional Growth of Recycled ABS ResinsChina’s recycled ABS resin market is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2035, driven by government support for the circular economy, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, and advanced recycling technologies. Both domestic and international companies are establishing processing networks to meet rising demand in automotive, electronics, and construction sectors.India is witnessing rapid growth at an 11.4% CAGR, fueled by increasing manufacturing activity, environmental awareness, and expanding recycling infrastructure. Adoption of sustainable practices is driving demand for quality recycled ABS resins, with global and local manufacturers setting up processing facilities.The U.S. market is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR, supported by mature recycling systems, regulatory frameworks, and strong corporate sustainability initiatives. Established supply chains ensure consistent utilization of recycled materials across industries.Brazil’s market is expected to expand at an 8.7% CAGR, benefiting from growing recycling infrastructure, environmental awareness, and improved material availability. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting recycled resins for sustainable production.Japan’s recycled ABS resins market will grow at a 7.6% CAGR, supported by well-established recycling infrastructure, stringent quality standards, and systematic material recovery practices.Germany’s market is projected to grow at 7.1% CAGR, driven by strong sustainability frameworks, comprehensive environmental regulations, and circular economy initiatives.Overall, Europe’s recycled ABS resins market is expanding steadily, led by Germany and followed by France. Growth is supported by circular economy adoption, technological innovation in recycling, and increasing demand for sustainable materials across industries.Competitive Landscape of the Recycled ABS Resins MarketThe recycled ABS resins market is highly competitive, featuring established polymer companies, specialized recyclers, and integrated material suppliers. Firms focus on processing technology, quality control, strategic partnerships, and supply chain optimization to deliver high-performance, cost-effective recycled resins.CHIMEI Corporation leads with a 12.8% global market share, known for consistent performance and versatile applications. LG Chem emphasizes technology integration and sustainable production. MBA Recycled ABS Resins leverages advanced recycling processes for premium products, while INEOS Styrolution provides established recycled solutions with strong technical support.Techno-UMG (JSR) focuses on innovation and quality enhancement, and SABIC offers comprehensive polymer portfolios including recycled ABS. CHIMEI Corporation leads with a 12.8% global market share, known for consistent performance and versatile applications. LG Chem emphasizes technology integration and sustainable production. MBA Recycled ABS Resins leverages advanced recycling processes for premium products, while INEOS Styrolution provides established recycled solutions with strong technical support.

Techno-UMG (JSR) focuses on innovation and quality enhancement, and SABIC offers comprehensive polymer portfolios including recycled ABS. Trinseo specializes in sustainable materials and application support, while Lotte Chemical, Veolia, and ELIX provide specialized recycling services to support diverse industrial requirements.Key Players in the Recycled ABS Resins MarketCHIMEI CorporationLG ChemMBA Recycled ABS ResinsINEOS StyrolutionTechno-UMG (JSR)SABICTrinseoLotte ChemicalVeoliaELIX Recycled ABS ResinsRecycled ABS Resins Market by SegmentsSource :Post-Consumer RecycledPost-Industrial RecycledRecycling Method :Mechanical RecyclingChemical RecyclingEnergy RecoveryGrade :Prime GradeOff-GradeWide-Spec GradeApplication :Automotive ComponentsElectronics & ElectricalConstruction MaterialsPackagingOthersRegion :North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainNetherlandsBENELUX (excluding Netherlands)Rest of Western EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilChileRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaKingdom of Saudi ArabiaOther GCC CountriesSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa

