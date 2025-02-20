AdvantageClub.ai Introduces the World’s First Agentic AI for Employee Experience, Rewards, and Wellness

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvantageClub.ai is excited to launch ADVA 2.0, the world’s first Agentic AI for Employee Experience (EX), Rewards, and Wellness. This technology makes employee engagement seamless by enabling recognition, rewards, and wellness actions through simple, real-time conversations.ADVA 2.0 acts as a smart assistant, allowing employees and managers to give awards, redeem points, and access wellness benefits effortlessly. For example, a manager can say, “Hey ADVA, appreciate Pam for closing the deal today,” and ADVA will suggest a personalized message and reward. Similarly, an employee with 1000 points can simply ask ADVA for a shopping voucher, and the AI will instantly provide the coupon code—no complicated steps required.Before Agentic AI, ADVA already enhanced engagement by sending smart nudges for recognition, personalizing content, and automating celebrations like work anniversaries. While these features ensured timely recognition, employees still had to interact with different systems. Now, everything happens instantly through one conversational interface.Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder, AdvantageClub.ai, shared, "The future of HR is agentic and we are excited to bring this change to employee experience with ADVA Agentic AI. We are proud to be the first in the world to introduce Agentic AI for EX. This will completely change the way employees get recognized, redeem rewards and access wellness benefits making everything quick, easy and seamless through simple conversations."Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO and Co-Founder, AdvantageClub.ai, added, "With ADVA Agentic AI, we are making employee engagement effortless and more meaningful. Recognition, rewards and wellness should not feel like a task, they should be a natural part of work culture. Now, with just a simple conversation, employees can get appreciated, redeem rewards or access wellness benefits instantly. This is the future of workplace engagement and we are excited to lead the way."About AdvantageClub.aiAdvantageClub.ai is a global AI powered employee engagement and rewards platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. AdvantageClub.ai has over 5.5 million users, a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ redemption options. Founded in 2016 by UCLA postgraduates Sourabh and Smiti Deorah, AdvantageClub.ai leverages AI, data mining, and analytics to revolutionize employee engagement. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai has an impressive client portfolio featuring BCG, Rakbank, Havelock One, Tabreed, SGM, and many more.

