Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Demand is Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Boiler water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow from USD 5,505 million in 2025 to USD 15,076 million in 2035. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 10.6% from 2025 to 2035.The boiler water treatment chemicals market is an important aspect of the industrial chemicals, as it plays a fundamental role in the protection of boiler systems in various industrial sectors. This market has experienced significant growth due to enhanced industrialization and awareness in the importance of equipment maintenance. Contemporary treatment chemicals range from corrosion inhibitors and scale preventives to oxygen scavengers, all aimed at addressing specific water quality issues in boiler operations.The chemical formulation is highly innovative, and with more emphasis on green chemistry, the products have not lost their high performance. Manufacturing facilities, power generation plants, and process industries form the core customer base that would create a sustained demand for these essential chemicals. The latest developments in the industry have been shown to integrate smart monitoring systems with chemical treatment programs. The market dynamics are further influenced by the strict environmental regulations and demand for sustainable solutions, driving manufacturers to develop products that not only minimize environmental impact but also ensure optimal boiler protection.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.6% reaching USD 15,076 million by the end of 2035.North America will expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2035, capturing 30.9% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of USD 2,988 million.East Asia will account for 25.1% of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 2,523 million between 2025 and 2035.Between 2025 and 2035, Power classification is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity USD 3,105 million.With a 8% market share, Scale Inhibitors by type is estimated to be worth USD 2,081 million in 2025."Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market is undergoing drastic changes as more and more industries adopt eco-friendly treatment solutions”, says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentKey companies like as BASF SE, Arkema, Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, Kurita Water Industries, SUEZ water technologies, Akzo Nobel N.V., DowDuPont, Kurita Water Industries Water Industries Ltd., ChemTreat and others are propelling the market growth.These important companies used a variety of primary strategies, such as product releases, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and deals, to strengthen their positions in the electronic chemicals and materials market. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Industry News:Suez Water Technologies unveiled an innovative boiler system monitoring system with AI-driven predictive maintenance in July 2024. The new technology makes it possible to modify chemical dosage in real time according to water quality measurements and operating conditions.Kurita Water Industries opened a new research facility in Singapore in May 2024 with the goal of creating chemicals for next-generation water treatment. For industrial water treatment end-uses, the facility prioritises digital technology integration and sustainable solutions.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights based on by type (Scale Inhibitors, Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxygen Scavengers, Other Types), by End-Use (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Other End-Use), and across major seven regions of the world.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Bioflocculants Market : Size was valued at US$ 3,047.0 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 6.9% to end up at US$ 5,938.2 million by 2034. Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Bioflocculants Market : Size was valued at US$ 3,047.0 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 6.9% to end up at US$ 5,938.2 million by 2034. Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market : Size has been forecasted to reach revenue worth US$ 34.8 billion in 2024 and further increase to a size of US$ 47.6 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2%. 