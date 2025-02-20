Elle Ullmann Joins World Happiness Foundation as Co-Chair of World Happiness Fest 2025

World Happiness Advisory Board

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ullmann & Price bring an extraordinary synergy of vision, passion, and leadership to World Happiness Fest 2025. Their commitment to advancing well-being,, & transformational change inspires us all.”— – Luis Gallardo, Founder, World Happiness FoundationThe World Happiness Foundation proudly announces that Elle Ullmann has joined the organization as Co-Chair of World Happiness Fest 2025 alongside Jennifer Price. As part of their leadership, Ullmann and Price will co-chair the inaugural Cities of Happiness initiative, set to take place on March 20, 2025, at Pinecrest Gardens in Miami.The World Happiness Fest is the most comprehensive global platform uniting changemakers dedicated to advancing happiness and well-being. With a focus on education, mental health, sustainability, and economic innovation, the Cities of Happiness initiative will serve as a transformative experience for global thought leaders, policymakers, and mayors committed to building thriving, resilient communities.Key Highlights of the EventAttendees will have the opportunity to engage with world-renowned experts and participate in enrichment workshops featuring:✔ TED speakers discussing deep human connection✔ An Olympian sharing insights on happiness and peak performance✔ Top leaders in men’s health and wellness✔ MIT scholars and Blue Zone & longevity researchers presenting cutting-edge insights into well-being✔ A pre-Ultra Fest music and art event, blending creativity and community engagement✔ Leadership coaching sessions by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) to help individuals unlock their full potential✔ A prestigious Gala Luncheon with the Mayor and esteemed community leaders, opened by a quantum healer and Happiness is Here Ted Talk“Happiness is not just a personal pursuit—it’s a collective movement that shapes the future of our cities and the well-being of our communities. I’m thrilled to be part of an initiative that brings together visionaries and changemakers to create lasting impact,” said Elle Ullmann.About Elle UllmannElle Ullmann is a visionary entrepreneur with a track record of success in brand partnerships across music, esports, and entertainment. She founded MELT Music & Media Agency, an immersive digital company dedicated to empowering individuals through storytelling and digital engagement. Ullmann also produced “Reel Heroes,” a series featuring icons such as Daymond John, Steve Forbes, and Tommy Hilfiger, aimed at helping young entrepreneurs access capital and scale their brands. Her passion is to equip people with the tools for happiness and success in an increasingly isolated world.About the World Happiness FoundationThe World Happiness Foundation is a global platform dedicated to promoting freedom, consciousness, and happiness. Through events like the World Happiness Fest and the World Happiness Awards, the foundation brings together leaders and changemakers to foster a more joyful and harmonious world.

